A tough transition. Erin Napier and Ben Napier’s 4-year-old daughter, Helen, is nine months into being a big sister to Mae — and the little one is still getting her bearings.

“She’s now finding out that Mae is starting to show a personality,” the former graphic designer, 36, recently explained to Us Weekly exclusively, while promoting her Swiffer partnership. “She can clap her hands, she can crawl and everybody cheers and is so excited. I think she’s starting to feel a little, like, ‘Well what about me?’”

The Mississippi native added that Helen is “just now getting into a little bit of … jealousy,” noting that the big sis is still “so sweet” with Mae.

“Helen is never, ever ugly toward her baby,” Erin explained. “This morning, they were having a ball playing together. It was the first time where Helen was really playing with her. Like, they were friends and not just like, ‘Don’t take my toy.’”

Ben, 38, chimed in that the siblings bonded over a waffle. “Helen came running up to her, and Mae was so excited and held [the food] out for her and Helen bit it,” the woodworker told Us. “Mae thought that was hilarious. And then they were playing. It was really good.”

The Home Town stars welcomed their youngest daughter in May 2021, and they don’t see themselves expanding their family any further.

“I always thought [I’d have] two,” Erin revealed. “When I saw me as a mom, I always saw two kids. I can’t see beyond that, so that feels like a sign that two is the right number.”

While Ben had a “great” time growing up with three brothers and “loved” his big family, he’s satisfied with Helen having “a lot of cousins on both sides.”

Prior to Mae’s arrival, the reality stars told Us that they were “talk[ing] about” giving Helen a younger brother or sister.

“We weren’t trying to get pregnant with Helen and it happened,” Erin explained in January 2021. “If that’s what God wants for us, then it’ll happen again.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

