Home Town heiresses! Erin Napier and Ben Napier share two daughters — Helen and Mae — and love showing their lives with the little ones on social media.

The HGTV personalities wed in November 2008, announcing nine years later that they were starting a family. Erin exclusively told Us Weekly at the time that the pregnancy was an “accident.”

Ben added that they initially waited to have children because their stationary company “sort of overwhelmed” them, calling it their “baby.” The Home Town: Ben’s Workshop star explained, “It wasn’t that we didn’t want to have kids, we just had so much other stuff going on. It just wasn’t [the] time.”

Helen arrived in January 2018. The reality stars subsequently “talked about” giving the little one a sibling.

“We kind of put that in God’s hands,” Ben exclusively told Us in January 2021. “We weren’t trying to get pregnant with Helen and it happened. If that’s what God wants for us, then it’ll happen again.”

Three months later, the pair revealed their pregnancy news, writing via Instagram that baby No. 2 was “just around the corner.”

Erin wrote, “Just like Helen did, her little sister has made it easy to keep her secret by being tiny even now, and I’m deeply thankful that we’ve had almost eight months of keeping this our news just for our family and close friends.”

Her husband added in a post of his own that his brothers are his “best friends,” and he’s excited for Helen to have that with her baby sister. “There was a time when @erinapier and I didn’t know if we would have kids,” he told his Instagram followers. “I would’ve been happy with just the two of us, or just the three of us, but I can’t wait to see the four of us.”

Erin gave birth to Mae in May 2021 and gushed about Ben’s support the following month. “If he’s not scooping me up off the sofa as I’m still recovering from surgery, he’s mixing a bottle or taking Helen swimming,” she captioned a social media shot of him feeding the infant. “And I have kissed him every time he’s in arm’s reach because I know exactly how lucky we all are.”

