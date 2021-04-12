Surprise announcement! Home Town stars Erin and Ben Napier are pregnant with their second child, another little girl, the pair announced via Instagram on Sunday, April 11.

“I grew up with built-in best friends. My 3 brothers and I speak our own language and know the dance when it’s time to move a piano into a house together. Helen will have that with her little sister,” Ben, 37, captioned a home video. “It makes me even happier to know that there’ll be another Napier baby right around the corner from us. There was a time when @erinapier and I didn’t know if we would have kids. I would’ve been happy with just the 2 of us, or just the 3 of us, but I can’t wait to see the 4 of us.”

Erin, 35, shared the same video, posting a lengthy caption about their growing family.

“By now most of you know that in just a few weeks we will be adding another little face to our home videos and photo albums. Just like Helen did, her little sister has made it easy to keep her secret by being tiny even now, and I’m deeply thankful that we’ve had almost 8 months of keeping this our news just for our family and close friends,” she explained about the secret pregnancy. “Last spring, I put away the changing table supplies because I no longer had an infant. I put it away in the guest room closet and then I cried because I thought how lonesome Helen must feel up there in her crib beside an empty room every night.”

The Home Town Takeover star went on to write that everything changed when she saw her father and uncle standing together at her grandmother’s funeral a few weeks later.

“Two men with many differences strengthened each other. Two men who knew her better than any of us ever could. Siblings do that, they know and remember and keep the stories of a family alive. And we wanted that for Helen,” she explained. “Someone to stand with her when we can’t someday. And now she’ll have a cousin following just a few weeks behind her, too. We are so thankful. Even in our celebrating, I’m thinking of the would-be parents waiting for their own babies. For many it can be such a long and difficult journey and I pray for strength for you if that’s where you are. God answers in His own time, not ours, awfully hard as that can be. Sending so much love to y’all today.”

The college sweethearts’ news was also revealed during the Sunday night episode of Home Town. After Ben’s brother finds out he and his wife are expecting, Ben and Erin share their news, revealing their due dates are only three weeks apart.

“Our family is growing all of a sudden,” she said in the episode.

In January 2021, the HGTV personalities opened up to Us exclusively about the possibility of having another child.

“We’ve talked about it, but we kind of put that in God’s hands,” the Home Town: Ben’s Workshop star said at the time. “We weren’t trying to get pregnant with Helen and it happened. If that’s what God wants for us then it’ll happen again.”