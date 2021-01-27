Home Town star Erin Napier‘s daughter Helen is recovering after having her leg rebroken by doctors following a frightening accident earlier this month.

The TV personality, 35, shared the news via Instagram on Tuesday, January 26, posting a photo of her 3-year-old daughter‘s legs — one of which is covered in a bright pink cast. Helen was originally hurt on Thursday, January 21.

“It took a procedure with general anesthesia, rebreak and resetting her leg bones with a full leg cast once we made it back home to Mississippi, but my baby girl finally felt great today,” Napier wrote. “Dr. Kosko at @southernbonehattiesburg worked a miracle for Helen yesterday (and Higgy the tiger didn’t hurt, thank you for that @sullivangrams and @therealrachelsullivan). She’s gotten well wishes from around the world and wanted me to tell y’all: ‘Thank you for checking on me!'”

She credited physical therapists — namely her own father — with setting Helen on the path to recovery. In a comment to a concerned fan, Napier revealed “PTs are heroes! My daddy was one of the first doctors of PT in the state of MS and just retired last year. He pushed us to see the orthopedist as soon as we got home because he knew something wasn’t right about her x-ray. If we didn’t have he and my brother (also a DPT) we never would’ve known her leg wasn’t healing properly!”

Responding to another follower, the Mississippi native said that her daughter isn’t using crutches, despite being in a full-leg cast. She wrote, “She’s too little for them, so mama and daddy and mimi are her crutches for a few weeks!”

Napier first revealed Helen’s injuries on Thursday, January 21, via social media. “A fun day at the park turned into a fully broken tibia and fibula when she stepped wrong at the end of a slide,” the home renovation show star captioned photos of her daughter and her cast. “So thankful to have [husband Ben Napier] beside me (and sharing nights on the floor by her crib) when = parenting during a pandemic gets even more nerve-racking.”

As a rule, Erin and Ben, 37, don’t feature their daughter on their HGTV series or show her face on social media. They have, however, been open with fans throughout this scary time. Upon revealing Helen’s injuries, Erin was flooded with positive and supportive comments from followers. “Awwww … Hope Helen is on the mend soon,” one person wrote. Another, meanwhile, said, “I was a kindergarten teacher for 36 years. Nothing is more frightening than when a little one gets hurt. Get well soon little one!”