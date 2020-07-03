It’s over. Kacey Musgraves and Ruston Kelly, have decided to divorce, the pair announced to The Associated Press on Friday, July 3.

“With heavy but hopeful hearts we wanted to put our own thoughts into the air about what’s happening. These kinds of announcements are always met with scrutiny and speculation and we want to stop that before it even starts,” the couple, both 31, said. We believe that we were put into each other’s lives for a divine reason and have both changed each other infinitely for the better. The love we have for each other goes far beyond the relationship we’ve shared as husband and wife. It’s a soul connection that can never be erased.”

The duo, who married in October 2017, continued: “We’ve made this painful decision together — a healthy decision that comes after a very long period of trying the best we can. It simply just didn’t work. Though we are parting ways in marriage, we will remain true friends for the rest of our lives. We hold no blame, anger, or contempt for each other and we ask for privacy and positive wishes for us both as we learn how to navigate through this.”

Kelly was the muse behind Musgraves’ 2018 album, Golden Hour, which earned her four Grammys. She wrote the first single off the album, “Butterflies,” after meeting the musician at a songwriters showcase at the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville.

“His songs made me really emotional. I thought, ‘This guy’s really clever, whoever he is,'” the Texas native told Glamour in March 2019, noting that two months later, he came to her house to write together. “Then it was ‘That’s all she wrote.’ Pun intended. Everything was right. I didn’t have to shift any part of my personality to make it fit together, which isn’t really something I’ve had before.”

After she won Album of the Year at the 2019 Grammys, she gave Kelly a shoutout. “I wouldn’t have made this album if I hadn’t met you and the way you opened my heart, so thank you so much,” she told her husband at the February 2019 ceremony, as he beamed in the audience.

Over the years, the pair have also collaborated together. She sang background vocals on his 2018 album, Dying Star, and on his next album, Shape & Destroy, which is set to be released in August.