Not going down without a fight. Natalie Maines’ estranged husband, Adrian Pasdar, is asking the Dixie Chicks songstress for more than $60,000 a month in combined spousal and child support.

In court documents obtained by The Blast on Wednesday, January 30, the Heroes alum, 53, is seeking $16,427 in child support for their two sons, Jackson, 17, and Beckett, 14, as well as $44,076 a month in spousal support for a total of $60,503 a month.

On top of his request, Pasdar is asking that the 44-year-old songwriter pay $350,000 for his attorney fees, claiming Maines is worth around $50 million and makes about $2 million a year, averaging $172,000 a month.

The Massachusetts native listed his personal income as $150,000, noting that he put his career as an actor on hold to care for their kids while Maines continued her work as a musician.

The Supergirl actor claimed in the documents that their divorce has put him $200,000 in debt, adding that before their split in June 2017, Maines was the one who paid for their mortgage, a vacation home, their children’s bills and all other expenses. The papers reveal that Pasdar rejected a settlement proposal in June 2018.

Following their split, Pasdar reportedly moved out of the pair’s $12 million mansion in Brentwood, California, and now resides in a $7,000 Venice beach rental.

Maines filed for divorce from her husband of 17 years in June 2017 citing irreconcilable differences and sought joint custody of their children. A rep for the country star told Us Weekly at the time that their breakup was “a private family matter.”

Despite their ongoing legal battle, Maines continues to document sweet moments with their sons on social media. Most recently, the Texas native showcased their eldest boy’s talents as a musician.

“I remember being beside myself a couple of years ago when @jack_slade__ did this. He was appeasing me by helping me figure out these chords and he ended up doing this the second time he heard it,” Maines captioned an Instagram video of her teen playing the guitar earlier this month. “The song would have been lucky to have this. So good. That look he gives at the end, when it came so easy and he thought his Mom was being crazy. That’s my favorite.”

