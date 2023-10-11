Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose have officially tied the knot after more than a year together.

“10/10/23 will always be the beautiful, joyous day that our two souls united as one in holy matrimony. It was the most perfect, ethereal celebration of love we could have ever imagined,” the couple wrote via a joint Instagram post on Wednesday, October 11. “For both of us to hear the preacher say, ‘Billy Ray and Firerose Cyrus… I now pronounce you husband and wife’ that was the sacred moment our new forever began. Long Live Love! ❤️♾️.”

Cyrus revealed in November 2022 that he met Firerose on the set of his and daughter Miley Cyrus’ Disney Channel series, Hannah Montana, which ran from 2006 to 2011.

“I loved doing that show,” he told People at the time. “There’s a couple old pine trees on the lot that look like Tennessee. [My dog] Tex and I would go out there in the middle of the day and he’d take care of his business and we’d stretch and I’d think how much I missed Tennessee. On that given day, Firerose came out of the front door. There was almost a moment of, I don’t know, recognition. I was like, ‘This girl’s a star.’”

Billy Ray was still married to Tish Cyrus at the time, but he and Firerose stayed in touch and developed a “solid” friendship while collaborating on music. When Tish filed for divorce from the “Achy Breaky Heart” singer in April 2022, Firerose remained by his side. “Billy confided in me a lot of what was going on in his life,” she said. “I was just the best friend I could possibly be, supporting him.”

The couple’s relationship eventually turned romantic, and they got engaged in August 2022. “Billy looked at me and said, ‘Do you, do you wanna marry me?’ And I was just like, ‘Of course I do. I love you,’” Firerose recalled of the proposal. “He said, ‘I love you. I wanna make this official. I wanna be with you forever.’”

Prior to dating Firerose, Billy Ray married Tish — with whom he shares Brandi, Trace, Miley, Braison and Noah — in 1993. The duo split and reconciled twice before they ultimately called it quits for good in 2022.

Tish, for her part, moved on with Dominic Purcell. The couple tied the knot in August, nearly five months after getting engaged. While Brandi, Trace and Miley were in attendance at the wedding, Braison and Noah skipped the event. A source told Us Weekly at the time that Tish was “sad the family are at odds over her and Billy Ray’s respective romances.”

“She’s trying not to give it too much energy and hopes it will ride itself out over time,” the insider said. “It’s fairly well established that Noah and Braison have had a very tough time seeing their mom settle down with Dominic.”

Amid rumors of a Cyrus family feud, a representative denied that there were any problems. “Noah and Tish’s reps have spoken and can categorically confirm that this ‘source’ is absolutely false, and not from anyone close to the family,” the Cyrus family rep said in a statement to Us. “The family is shocked and hurt by the false narrative taking shape on both social media and in the press and ask that everyone please respect their need for privacy at this time.”