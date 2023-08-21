Tish Cyrus is giving her kids grace after Noah and Braison Cyrus missed her and Dominic Purcell’s wedding.

“Tish will always love her kids no matter what,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “She understands divorce might be challenging especially when she and Billy Ray [Cyrus] had been together for so long.”

Tish, 56, married Purcell, 53, on Saturday, August 19, in the presence of her three eldest children, Brandi, Trace and Miley Cyrus. Tish and ex-husband Billy Ray’s two youngest kids, Braison, 29, and Noah, 23, were noticeably absent from the event. (Braison flew to visit his little sister over the weekend, according to Instagram Story clips shared by Noah.)

“Tish has never pushed her relationship with Dominic on any of her children and that’s not something she would ever do,” the insider says. “She gets that it’s an adjustment for the whole family and doesn’t expect everyone to be on board every step of the way.”

Tish “understands it’s possible that it may not be easy seeing her move on,” the source tells Us, adding that the mother of five “just hopes everyone sees how happy Dominic makes her.”

While Tish appears to be taking the high road, a second source tells Us that she’s “sad the family are at odds over her and Billy Ray’s respective romances,” referring to Billy Ray’s fiancée, singer Firerose.

“She’s trying not to give it too much energy and hopes it will ride itself out over time,” the second insider says. “It’s fairly well established that Noah and Braison have had a very tough time seeing their mom settle down with Dominic.”

In the wake of the wedding snub, many are convinced that the Cyrus family is feuding. However, a representative for Tish and the rest of her loved ones denied that there are any issues within the group.

“Noah and Tish’s reps have spoken and can categorically confirm that this ‘source’ is absolutely false, and not from anyone close to the family,” the family rep said in a statement to Us on Monday, August 21. “The family is shocked and hurt by the false narrative taking shape on both social media and in the press and ask that everyone please respect their need for privacy at this time.”

Tish was married to Billy Ray, 61, from 1993 to 2022. After tying the knot, Billy Ray adopted Tish’s two children from a past relationship — Brandi, 36, and Trace, 34 — and the pair later welcomed Miley, 30, Braison and Noah. Tish and Billy Ray called it quits two separate times before Tish filed for divorce in April 2022.

Tish was first linked to Purcell in July 2022. The twosome got engaged in April and wed less than five months later. Billy Ray moved on with Firerose last year, confirming his engagement in November 2022.