Married bliss! Erin Heatherton, Rose McIver and more celebrities tied the knot in 2023.

The supermodel wed her longtime beau, Karol Kocemba, in January nearly one year after getting engaged.

“Best week of my life 🌟,” Heatherton gushed via Instagram on January 17, sharing reception footage of the couple dancing the hora with their wedding guests. In the clip, the married duo were all smiles as they were lifted in their chairs on the dance floor.

The twosome, who were first linked in 2018, got engaged in March 2022. “So happy!” she wrote via Instagram at the time, showing off her diamond ring.

The Resistance cofounders initially connected via dating app Hinge, where Kocemba made the first move.

“After vetting him over dinner, I decided to invite him on a second date: joining me at a Lagree class. He looked it up and said, ‘It kinda seems like a girl workout,’ a statement that he apologetically retracted shortly after taking the class,” Heatherton — who briefly dated Leonardo DiCaprio in 2011 — recalled in a blog post on the Resistance website amid their proposal news. “We started going together regularly, keeping each other accountable. I was attracted to his willingness to try something new and challenging.”

The Ghosts actress, for her part, also wed her longtime partner in January. “I’m the lucky one,” McIver wrote via Instagram Story on January 15, sharing wedding photos.

The A Christmas Prince star and artist George Byrne, the brother of actress Rose Byrne, have been dating since 2017.

“Today, after a million well deserved extensions, @george_byrne finally closes his exhibition at @domicile_n. I couldn’t be prouder of the incredible outcome of his book release and show,” McIver gushed via Instagram in April 2021, praising her love’s exhibit at the Domicile Gallery in Los Angeles. “If you were lucky enough to see it, you understand. I get to see firsthand the phenomenal amount of dedication and hard work that goes into everything he does. Congratulations to you my love and to wonderful @margotr and @dannydduarte on a brilliant run. 💕.”

The newlyweds, who had not previously announced their engagement, beamed in their January wedding portraits. According to a screenshot shared via Reddit, the Once Upon a Time alum wore a long-sleeved lace bridal gown, while George chose a light blue suit jacket.

“Very lucky me,” the photographer gushed via Instagram Story at the time, sharing the nuptial portraits.

Scroll below to see which stars tied the knot this year: