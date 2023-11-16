Darcey Silva and Georgi Rusev’s on-again-off-again love story has reached a happy ending.

“I’m thrilled to share that Georgi and I got married on our special day of November 11th,” Silva, 49, announced in a joint Instagram post with TLC on Thursday, November 16, which featured a sweet shot of the couple’s hands together. Both sported bejeweled wedding rings, with Rusev’s band featuring diamonds and black gemstones, while Silva’s included a large blue dazzler surrounded by a plethora of diamonds.

Silva also added a personal touch to her wedding veil by having her and Rusev’s first name initials embroidered on it.

“I’ve been on a long journey to find love, and in the end, love wins,” the reality star continued. “I’m so blessed for you all to be a part of my journey in life, love, and happiness. Thank you for all the love and support! Stay tuned. Love, Darcey xoxo.”

Related: Celebrity Weddings of 2023: Stars Who Got Married This Year Naomi Watts, Chrishell Stause and more celebrities tied the knot in 2023. Watts confirmed that she wed fellow actor Billy Crudup in June. “Hitched! 🕊️🪢♥️,” she captioned an Instagram photo of her and Crudup posing outside of a New York City courthouse. “They wanted to keep it low-key and have this moment to themselves, and […]

Several of the pair’s fellow 90 Day Fiancé stars congratulated them in the post’s comments, with Thaís Ramone writing, “Ahhh 🥹 happy for you! Congrats ❤️❤️.” Armando Niedermeier-Rubio left a simple “Congratulations 🎉🍾” on the post. Anny Francisco dropped a similar comment, writing, “Congratulations 🎊 🎉,” while Silva’s daughter, Aniko Tai Bollok, commented, “Slayyyyyy.” (Silva shares daughters Aniko and Aspen with her ex-husband, Frank Bollok.)

The wedding announcement prompted shocked reactions from fans, as Silva and Rusev did not publicly confirm they had gotten back together since calling off their engagement for a second time in February 2022. “What??? I think I missed a few chapters,” one fan wrote on the post, while another commented, “Whattttt?!! I didn’t think they were back together! Well congrats to you both!”

Rusev popped the question to Silva in June 2020 and fans watched their engagement play out on the season 1 finale of Darcey & Stacey that October. Rusev’s ex-wife, Octavia Bellinger, threw a wrench in their relationship during Darcey & Stacey season 2, which aired in 2021, as Bellinger revealed she once found her ex looking at a sugar mama website on his computer in hopes of finding a rich, older woman. Although he denied Bellinger’s claims, Silva’s suspicions grew after a friend told her she overheard Rusev saying he would leave her once her money ran out.

Related: '90 Day Fiance' Original Couples Status Check: Who Is Still Together? Looking for lasting love. 90 Day Fiancé has been captivating audiences since its premiere in 2014 — and has more success stories than viewers might think. The TLC reality series, whose seventh season aired in early 2020, follows hopeful couples who have applied for or received their K-1 visas and must get married within 90 […]

Despite a brief breakup, Rusev proposed once more before filming for the show’s third season ended. They seemingly called it quits for good in February 2022. One month later, Silva exclusively told Us Weekly that she was “ready” to date again.

“For me, maybe there’s someone else. There’s gotta be one guy in the world that can have the ideal [qualities] and all these things that I wish on my dream board list,” she added. “[Georgi] was just missing a couple things, and maybe he’ll get that stuff. I don’t know. Or maybe he’ll find someone else.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Despite moving on with the help of a matchmaker on Darcey & Stacey season 4, which premiered in January, Darcey and Rusev reunited for her twin sister Stacey Silva’s wedding to Florian Sukaj. Upon learning she would have to walk down the aisle with her ex, Darcey uninvited new love interest Zack as her plus-one. Rusev also confessed that he wanted to rekindle their romance, while Darcey made it clear to him that she had moved on.

The two sparked reconciliation rumors earlier this year by dropping hints at a potential wedding via social media. “It’s finally happening,” Rusev captioned a photo of himself in a tux in September, according to InTouch. Darcey, meanwhile, shared via her Instagram Story earlier this month that she was having a wedding dress designed by Katerina Bocci.