90 Day Fiancé‘s Kenny Niedermeier revealed that he and husband Armando Rubio are taking steps to expand their family.

“The process is moving along. That’s about what I can say right now,” Kenny, 61, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, September 26, at a red carpet event for the TLC series. “Things are going to come out on this show. Some things that are kind of interesting [and] a couple weird things happen — but that’s 90 Day Fiancé.”

Viewers have been invested in Kenny and Armando’s journey since they met seven years ago. After becoming best friends, the couple took things to the next level and had a long-distance relationship for three years before Kenny moved to Mexico. The pair subsequently got engaged and tied the knot in 2021.

Kenny and Armando, 35, have previously been candid about their conflicting feelings on starting a family. Kenny became a dad when he welcomed triplet daughters Madison, Cassidy and Taylor and son Bricen with a friend who agreed to carry his children.

Armando, meanwhile, is the primary parent to his 10-year-old daughter, Hannah, after his ex-wife’s death. The duo were expecting their second child when Armando’s late partner passed away following a car accident.

During his interview with Us, Kenny elaborated on his past concerns about having more kids.

“It was never like I [had a] in fear of having a baby. My fear was I want to be here all the time for that baby,” Kenny explained before recalling what made him change his mind. “I’m very energetic. I’m out there. I’ve never thought about retiring [and] sitting on a porch. That’s not me. Then I put all that together and I thought, ‘You know what? Let’s do this.’ Because we have a lot of love to give and I just think it’s the right thing.”

Kenny noted that his husband helped him come around to the idea, adding, “He did ease my fears. But just because he is very positive about it [and] that it’ll be a great thing.”

According to the TLC personality, Armando’s daughter has also been adjusting to their plans. “She’s been pretty good. She was worried [because] she doesn’t want a girl [since] she wants to be the princess. So we’ll see how that goes. But she’s been an only child for a long time. She’s 10 now,” he said. “But I said, ‘You have a lot to give to this kid and you have a lot to share and you’ll have somebody your whole life.’ So she’s good.”

Kenny is currently looking forward to watching his family get even bigger.

“I love being in a family. I’ve always loved it. That’s why I want to have children in the first place. I had my kids, I have three grandkids now. I have a fourth on the way,” he shared with Us. “I know it’s a lot, but the bigger the better. I think big families are great. We have a lot of love to give. And in our situation — because of being in a same sex relationship — I think it shows people a lot that no family is exactly the same.”

90 Day Fiancé season 10 premieres on TLC Sunday, October 8, at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi