Moving on! Darcey Silva is shedding new light on her split from ex-fiancé Georgi Rusev as she prepares to reenter the dating pool.

The Darcey & Stacey star, 47, confirmed on Monday, February 28, that she and Georgi, 34, called it quits. The pair got engaged in June 2020 but briefly ended things at the end of season 2 of the TLC reality show. They reconciled soon after but ultimately could not make their relationship work.

“For me, it honestly was having to see everybody’s feelings on the relationship,” Darcey exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, March 1, of the reason for the breakup. “I got to see my relationship from another perspective. I took a little time off, went to Turkey and decided that I just felt like it was time to cut the cord completely. I wasn’t getting what I wanted in the relationship in return. So, that was kind of the point where I said that this is not gonna work.”

The reality star noted that Georgi was “a little surprised” by the split, but he “probably knew it was coming” given the state of their romance as of late. She claimed that her ex was “not there for” her when it came to finances, adding, “I believe there was a little money issue with that as well, but that’s for me to keep to myself.”

Darcey’s twin sister, Stacey Silva, told Us on Tuesday that she “wasn’t surprised” by the broken engagement because she “felt like it was the right thing” for her sibling.

“I felt free. I felt really good and very powerful, so [the trip to Turkey] gave me the guts to do it right then and there,” Darcey chimed in. “No regrets, no excuses. I chose to do what I needed to do in my life.”

The TV personality revealed that she felt like Georgi “loved” her, but she was unsure whether he was in love with her: “I feel like we did have a deep love and connection with each other. How far that went, I don’t know.”

The duo hit a roadblock when Darcey tried to nail down details about their future. “I just wanted to plan. I wanted to see him [take] more action,” she explained. “‘Other than being on the show, like, what do you see your life being like? Like, write it out, visualize it so we can see it together.’ He would talk about things, but nothing would really happen.”

Although the two reconciled after their previous breakup, the TLC star does not foresee another reunion.

“I cut the cord completely at the time,” she said. “He left some messages, but I have no problem being his friend and [he] is a good person. I just think we really weren’t compatible on that end. So if I was to see him or hang out or talk, I don’t have a major problem with that. I just think it would have to happen at the right time, you know? But there’s no animosity. I mean, you always have love for that person. It’s just wasn’t right.”

Despite the setback in her love life, Darcey is not giving up on her search for The One. “I’m ready [to date]. Let’s do it, guys,” she told Us, adding that she is “not quite” seeing anyone else yet but may be “in the near future.”

She concluded: “For me, maybe there’s someone else. There’s gotta be one guy in the world that can have the ideal [qualities] and all these things that I wish on my dream board list. [Georgi] was just missing a couple things, and maybe he’ll get that stuff. I don’t know. Or maybe he’ll find someone else.”

Part two of Darcey & Stacey: The Twins Tell All airs on TLC Monday, March 7, at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

