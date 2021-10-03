Sister, sister! Darcey and Stacey Silva have full schedules while balancing their fashion empire and their reality TV show, but at least the identical twins are doing it all together.

Fans got to know Darcey, 47, when she starred on the first four seasons of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, beginning in August 2017. She initially thought she had found her person in Jesse Meester and then in Tom Brooks, but neither relationship worked out. After dealing with a double dose of heartbreak, she landed her own show, Darcey & Stacey, with her sister.

Prior to the series premiere, the siblings opened up about sharing their journey with the world. “I feel like everybody’s going to get a sense of who we are as individuals — not only as twins, but as individuals, as Darcey and Stacey, but also our family,” Darcey exclusively told Us Weekly in August 2020.

In terms of romance, Darcey moved on and began dating Georgi Rusev after meeting him online and later in person in Miami during the Super Bowl in 2020. “He has a lot of great energy. His demeanor’s really fun. We had a lot of fieriness with us and he’s Bulgarian. He’s from there originally, but he lives in the States. … It’s been a really fun, exciting relationship and exciting to see where it goes.”

The couple announced their engagement in October 2020 after keeping the proposal a secret since that June. (Darcey has two teenage daughters, Aniko and Aspen, from a previous marriage.)

Stacey, for her part, also let fans in on her love life with husband Florian Sukaj. The pair met online and he popped the question soon after. They tied the knot in April 2020.

“We had a long engagement and it was a pretty healthy relationship and we both wanted it to work,” she told Us, noting that there was “some drama that has happened” since then. “It’s hard to talk about, but you know, it’s a part of it, and I lived it and I’m just trying to focus on the moment. I’m just blessed to have Darcey by my side to be there to support me.”

Darcey and Stacey may be known for their reality TV relationships, but the duo stay plenty busy with their fashion brand, House of Eleven, and their family too.

Want to see the Silva sisters’ day in action? Keep scrolling through the photos below to discover how they spend their time.