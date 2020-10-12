Not-so-happily ever after. Stacey Silva is facing her husband, Florian Sukaj, on the Sunday, October 11, episode of Darcey & Stacey after learning of his premarital cheating with another woman.

“I’m hurt in my heart every time I keep something [from you], you understand? I’d like to tell you the truth,” the Albanian native confessed after Stacey saw a video of him in bed with another woman, before adding, “I just kiss her. Kiss her a little bit. … Kiss her, I don’t feel any passion. I don’t feel nothing important. I don’t feel any love. I just love you.”

Florian denied having sex with the woman and apologized again to Stacey, who responded: “This is the time we should be celebrating our honeymoon, our wedding celebration. You could’ve told me this a long time ago.”

Two twosome got married in a secret wedding during the coronavirus pandemic, which was shown on the TLC series.

In a confessional interview, Stacey said that “this better be it” because she “can’t take anymore” of this from Florian. The 46-year-old reality star then told her husband that she will “walk away” if he does this again.

Earlier on in the episode, Stacey broke down in tears as she addressed her feelings. “Yesterday, I saw a video of Florian and that other woman. From the moment I saw the video, I just felt angry, hurt [and] disgust. I can’t believe this is happening. I just feel heartbroken,” she said during a confessional interview. “We just got married. This is the last thing that I wanted to deal with. Maybe I made a mistake rushing to get married.”

Florian said in his own confessional interview that he felt “bad” about hurting Stacey. He also admitted that he’s worried she will “leave” him.

Stacey and Florian have been together for five years after meeting each other through Instagram. He proposed to her within their first week of meeting, but Florian’s infidelity became an issue later on. Two twosome got married in a secret wedding during the coronavirus pandemic.

In August, Stacey spoke exclusively to Us Weekly about the “drama” that has happened in her relationship with Florian. “It’s hard to talk about, but you know, it’s a part of it, and I lived it and I’m just trying to focus on the moment,” she said at the time. “I’m just blessed to have [my sister] Darcey [Silva] by my side to be there to support me.”

Darcey & Stacey airs on TLC Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.