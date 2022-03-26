Sisters come first! While Darcey Silva and Stacey Silva are no strangers to sharing their personal lives on reality TV, they’ve learned that no one can mess with their siblings without them taking a stand.

“Stacey’s been having a little [bit of a] tough time,” Darcey, 47, exclusively told Us Weekly on March 1 during a joint interview with her sister. “She thinks she’s the villain this season, but you know, hey, she just had my back.”

Stacey, also 47, chimed in: “Yeah, [I’m] just her twin sister [who] wants the best for her. I feel like a lot of people are, you know, portraying me as the villain, but I want my sister to be happy and have love and I’m not jealous of her.”

Throughout the third season of the sister’s TLC spinoff earlier this year, Darcey navigated the single life after calling off her engagement to Georgi Rusev. Stacey, for her part, married Florian Sukaj in April 2020 after a five-year engagement.

“I mean, I’ve been with Florian for seven years. We’ve had our ups and downs,” Stacey added of her 28-year-old husband while sharing reality TV regrets with Us. “Nobody’s perfect. You know, I feel like because I know I knew Florian before any TV show and I feel like with Darcey, all these guys come in her life and it’s hard to tell if they’re in it for love or in it for clout or in it for fame or in it for money.”

The two reality TV personalities rose to fame in August 2017 when Darcey starred on the first four seasons of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. While neither of her relationships with Jesse Meester or Tom Brooks panned out, the fashion entrepreneur eventually landed her own show alongside her sister. Darcey & Stacey premiered on the network in 2020.

“I feel like everybody’s going to get a sense of who we are as individuals — not only as twins, but as individuals, as Darcey and Stacey, but also our family,” Darcey previously told Us that August about the production.

When the show launched, Darcey started seeing Georgi, 34, before they got engaged in June 2020. However, the pair called it quits in February ahead of the season 3 finale of Darcey & Stacey.

“For me, it honestly was having to see everybody’s feelings on the relationship,” Darcey told Us earlier this month about the nature of their split. “I got to see my relationship from another perspective. I took a little time off, went to Turkey and decided that I just felt like it was time to cut the cord completely. I wasn’t getting what I wanted in the relationship in return. So, that was kind of the point where I said that this is not gonna work.”

