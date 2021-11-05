Second time’s a charm? Jeniffer Tarazona is giving love on reality TV another shot on the new season of 90 Day: The Single Life.

“For me the big thing is living life truly. I love to taste every moment,” the 27-year-old star says in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the Friday, November 12, season 2 premiere of 90 Day: The Single Life. “I’m very, like, a free spirit and that can make dating difficult in Colombia.”

After a failed relationship with Tim Malcolm, which played out on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 3 in 2019, Jeniffer has fallen for another TLC star, Jesse Meester. Fans first met 28-year-old Jesse on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days seasons 1 and 2 while he was dating Darcey Silva.

In the season 2 teaser, Jeniffer reveals what went wrong between her and Tim, 41, before gushing over her new flame.

“It was a complete disaster when we met,” the Colombia native explains, as scenes from her and Tim’s past relationship play in the background. “He was still friends with his ex. It just didn’t feel right to me. I never had sex with him. It repels me.”

The model, who is the mother of daughter Violet from a previous relationship, admits that “two weeks with someone that you don’t get along, you don’t have chemistry, you don’t kiss, you don’t have sex, you don’t even like, it’s a total hell.”

Jeniffer says she hopes her second try at an international romance “is different” now that she’s dating Jesse. In the clip, Jeniffer reveals that it took about one year before the Netherlands native responded to her DM, but she was OK with having to wait for Jesse.

“Jesse is sophisticated. He’s an intelligent man. He has a nice butt,” she says in a confessional, giggling over the entrepreneur. “He moves around the world, so I think that he has a rich mind.”

She notes that they also bonded over having “weird experiences dating an American.”

Jeniffer can’t help but gush over her new beau, telling the camera that she is “nervous” about where their romance is headed. “I feel like I’m a schoolgirl again,” she adds.

The couple started popping up on each other’s social media pages in June when Jesse visited Colombia. Jeniffer later flew to Russia and the twosome explored Turkey together over the summer.

Last month, the Russia resident appeared to be back with his love in her home country and the two went bungy jumping.

“Columbia took my breath away,” Jesse wrote via social media on October 1. He later shared pictures of his love zip lining in the jungle.

90 Day: The Single Life season 2 premieres on Discovery+ Friday, November 12.