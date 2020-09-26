A change of plans. Stacey Silva and her Albanian fiancé, Florian Sukaj, officially decide on a fast-tracked wedding date in the Sunday, September 27, episode of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé spinoff Darcey & Stacey.

“We’re in a pandemic in lockdown. The court houses are closing, so Florian and I decided we are going to move the wedding date up and get married tomorrow,” Stacey, 46, explains in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the episode. “We chose the date 4-20-20 and it’s the date for us. We both agree on it. It feels right. We’re ready to get married and start our life.”

When Florian asks her if she’s worried their families will be upset, Stacey says, “Although it’s not what I dreamed it to be, I’m ready to do it. There’s no need to wait any longer.”

She adds, “It’s better to keep it to ourselves and just get married, and tell them later. We don’t need people in our ears saying, ‘It’s not the right time’ or ‘Why’d you do it like this?'”

Florian agrees: “Listen to me, I don’t f–king care what say people. I follow my heart and I follow my love for you.”

The couple, who met online and started dating back in 2015, have had their fair share of ups and downs over the years. In a recent episode, Stacey found photos and video of Florian with another woman, but she decided to believe him and let it go.

“We worked through our trust issues and I feel like just don’t need to hear the negative comments, or people trying to sway our decision,” Stacey explains in the clip. “It’s for us to work out. It’s our relationship. It’s nobody’s business but our own. Florian and I love each other. We are fighting for our love. We want to be together. We don’t really need anybody to tell us otherwise.”

Darcey & Stacey airs on TLC Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.