Tom Brooks‘ attempt to spend the rest of his life with girlfriend Mariah Fineman hit an unexpected snag.

“I love you, you know? I do love you. I have from the moment I set eyes on you. I miss you so much when you are not here,” Tom tells Mariah in Us Weekly‘s exclusive sneak peek of the 90 Day Diaries season 3 premiere. “You’re the kindest, sweetest [and most] wonderful person I have ever met. I love you with all my heart and I don’t want to live without you.”

Amid the sweet proposal, Mariah emotionally tells her boyfriend that she “can’t take” an engagement ring from him right now.

“I don’t even have words to explain how I am feeling right now. I feel numb. I feel like I made a mistake. I feel foolish,” Tom tells the cameras in response. “I feel hurt for asking because I love Mariah, so that hasn’t changed.”

Even though Mariah isn’t able to say yes, they agree to save the question for another time. The surprising turn of events comes during Mariah’s thirteenth visit to the U.K. from her native Las Vegas.

Tom previously teased that their on-screen proposal came with its set of challenges. “@ladym_tv so many people keep asking if we are going to get married … I’ve had the ring a while ♥️ #vintage #tiffany,” he captioned an Instagram video in January with photos of the couple enjoying a trip.

90 Day Fiancé alum Lisa Hamme showed her support for the upcoming engagement, writing, “Congratulations, I’ll order my hat,” to which Tom replied, “not yet” with red heart emojis. Larissa Dos Santos Lima, who also appeared on 90 Day Fiancé, added surprise and fire emojis to the comments section.

Viewers originally met Tom when he appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days in 2019. Following his split from Darcey Silva, Tom was briefly linked to a woman named Shannon before he moved on with Mariah.

Since the pair started dating, Tom has proved his commitment to Mariah with a tattoo of her name. The ink is in cursive on his arm along with an infinity sign, which he debuted on his social media in April 2021.

Tom has also gushed about his girlfriend and the impact she has on his life. “If you never left again, I would still spend the rest of my life missing you. In case you ever foolishly forget: I am never not thinking of you. You’re everywhere except right here and it hurts,” he captioned a tribute to Mariah via Instagram on Monday, March 14.

90 Day Diaries premieres on Discovery+ Monday, March 21, at 9 p.m. ET.

