Doing things their way. News of Chrishell Stause and G Flip‘s wedding has made headlines — but the reality star is still not looking to share all the details.

“It was very untraditional. Elvis was there! So, it was great,” Stause, 41, gushed to Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, May 17. “It was nice to kind of keep things private and to ourselves so that we could really enjoy it. Then, once we felt ready to share, now, it’s exciting because we get to kind of live in it all over again. So, it’s nice.”

The Selling Sunset star, who started dating the musician, 29, in March 2022, took to social media earlier this month to announce their nuptials.

“Love doesn’t always go as planned … Sometimes it’s immeasurably better. Be Your Man is out now & linked in stories. If you ever get the pleasure of meeting G, know that you are meeting one of the kindest, funniest & most talented hard working people out there. Please go stream! I love you so much @gflip,” Stause wrote via Instagram on May 10 alongside a video of moments throughout her and G Flip’s relationship.

In response to a question about when the pair tied the knot, Stause noted it happened “a little bit ago” but she’s still “keeping some” details private.

“It just really meant a lot for us. And it was the best day of all time,” she continued. “I just feel like, some of those things you don’t want to hear people’s opinions on. It was perfect. It was amazing.”

The Netflix personality went on to credit season 6 of Selling Sunset as the inspiration behind her wedding announcement. “Going into season six, it’s one of those things where you don’t get to see a lot of us in some of the stuff that we shot,” she detailed. “So I think that it did feel like the right time for us so that you could watch [the show] through the right lens of, ‘This isn’t a fling, this is something really meaningful.'”

Stause added: “I really wanted to validate our love and really feel like we let people know that this is, you know, this isn’t something silly, [or that] we’re just having fun. We have big plans for each other. And I think that that’s something that, in the scope of the world today, it’s something that I was happy to share, and it’s something that I really am proud about.”

Even though footage of the couple was featured in the upcoming season, the former soap actress hinted that cameras weren’t rolling on their special day. “[We want to] keep some stuff to ourselves,” she noted. “In life, you go through this journey of figuring out who you are. And for some people, they figure it out a lot sooner than others. I definitely took a little longer. I feel like now, I’m really confident and [I’m] able to be proud about the things I stand behind, whether that receives backlash or not.”

Stause’s nuptials with the Australia native marks her second marriage. The TV personality exchanged vows with Justin Hartley in 2017 but they ultimately called it quits two years later. Their divorce was finalized in 2021.

The Dancing With the Stars contestant moved on with her boss Jason Oppenheim that same year, however, the romance fizzled out after a few months Stause confirmed her relationship with G Flip during the season 5 Selling Sunset reunion in May 2022.

Later that month, the real estate agent took to social media to shed some light on her evolving sexuality.

“For those [who] are open to learning (you’re awesome) sex is anatomical and gender is how someone identifies,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “These two things are often confused. There are many more qualified people to speak on this but maybe I can be the bridge to those of you open to understanding.”

Stause discussed how her past relationships inspired her to take a leap of faith, adding, “Like I said on the show, you don’t get to choose when you come into someone’s life. As much as I wish what I wanted in my last relationship aligned [with] the same things it didn’t. And that’s okay. That doesn’t diminish how much love we have for each other — Jason and I — and how much we want each other to genuinely be happy.”