Chrishell Stause Thought She Was 'Still' Straight After 1st Kiss With G Flip

Learning about herself. Chrishell Stause revealed how her romance with G Flip taught her more about her sexuality.

The Selling Sunset personality, 41, and the musician, 28, said during joint interview with Vogue Australia published on Wednesday, February 1, that their friendship took a turn when they shared a kiss at a party in February 2022.

“Chrishell got stood up and then we ended up kissing,” G Flip told the outlet.

Stause, meanwhile, confessed that she “definitely still thought” she was straight at the time. “I had no issue [kissing my friends] like that, but in my head I [didn’t think I] could have a meaningful relationship with somebody [who wasn’t a man],” the former soap opera star, who was married to Justin Hartley from 2017 to 2021, noted.

The Kentucky native reconsidered her outlook on dating as she grew closer to the Australian singer, who identifies as nonbinary. “[It] opened my brain up to the fact that I’m attracted to energy, not whatever physical thing that people have in their head. I don’t have a type,” she added.

The twosome sparked romance rumors shortly after the TV personality split from boss Jason Oppenheim in December 2021. Stause confirmed her relationship with G Flip during the season 5 Selling Sunset.

“It started because I was just going to be in their video. And it’s about this chaotic love story. I come from soaps, I love acting,” the Dancing With the Stars alum explained in the May 2022 special. “And with the job that we have, I don’t always get to do it. At first of course I was like, ‘Yes, let’s do that.'”

She added: “I think I was probably as surprised as anyone. Nothing’s really changed for me, I’m still very attracted to masculine energy and a good human. I heard people talk about these things and they’re like, ‘I knew from a young age.’ That’s not me. I’m just — I’m very open to good energy. I don’t know what my future holds. … I know being in this position, we get judged constantly, but at the end of the day, I’m so happy.”

Later that month, the real estate agent took to social media to shed some light on her evolving sexuality.

“For those [who] are open to learning (you’re awesome) sex is anatomical and gender is how someone identifies,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “These two things are often confused. There are many more qualified people to speak on this but maybe I can be the bridge to those of you open to understanding.”

Stause discussed how her past relationships inspired her to take a leap of faith, adding, “Like I said on the show, you don’t get to choose when you come into someone’s life. As much as I wish what I wanted in my last relationship aligned [with] the same things it didn’t. And that’s okay. That doesn’t diminish how much love we have for each other — Jason and I — and how much we want each other to genuinely be happy.”