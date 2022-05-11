In her own words! Chrishell Stause spoke out about her new romance with G Flip — and where she really stands with ex-boyfriend Jason Oppenheim — after the surprising Selling Sunset season 5 reunion.

“There was some context that was missing,” the 40-year-old TV personality said of the Netflix special in an Instagram video on Tuesday, May 10. “At this point, I think some of you are confused or worried.”

The real estate agent — who revealed during the May reunion that she was in a new relationship with 27-year-old nonbinary musician G Flip — discussed her sexuality and romance with the artist, as well as her previous relationship with Oppenheim, 45.

“Like I said on the show, you don’t get to choose when you come into someone’s life,” the Kentucky native explained, referring to G Flip and the Oppenheim Group cofounder. “As much as I wish what I wanted in my last relationship aligned [with Jason over the] same things, it didn’t. And that’s OK.”

The Under Construction author, who pointed to her desire to become a mom as one of the big reasons she and Oppenheim split, noted that there is a difference between what she and G Flip want out of their relationship. “In this current situation with G … yes, I wish we were in the same stage in our life and wanted the same things, but that doesn’t diminish the deep connection that we have made,” she confessed.

Stause told her followers that although some “won’t understand or agree” with her outlook on relationships and gender, she is confident in her current romance.

“For me, it is about the person. It is about their heart. I am attracted to masculine energy and I don’t really care about what the physical form is,” the former soap opera star said. “With G, they identify as nonbinary. They really feel like they are a mix. They identify on both sides of male and female. I personally find [it] such a beautiful mix and it’s probably why we did connect on such a deep level so quick.”

The Days of Our Lives alum — who split from her boss in December 2021 after a whirlwind romance that began earlier that summer — noted that she and Oppenheim are all good. (The California native, for his part, revealed during the TV special that he was still trying to move forward from the breakup.)

“[My new relationship] doesn’t diminish how much love we have for each other, Jason and I, and how much we want each other to genuinely be happy,” Stause continued. “I feel, like, Jason and I, we genuinely want what’s best for each other.”

She added that although Oppenheim didn’t have a new person to talk about dating during the reunion, Stause said he’s going well. “We know the behind-the-scenes stuff. I know he’s living his best life and I want that for him,” she revealed.

While the Dancing With the Stars alum acknowledged that her outlook on gender and relationships could be “confusing” for some, she asked that her fans look at it as an “act of love” to try and understand where she’s coming from.

“I’m the same person that you’ve been following this whole time,” Stause continued. “I hope if this is all confusing to you, stick around and keep an open mind. If you don’t, I understand that too. But I’m happy and I hope that you all are as well. Sending lots of love.”

She concluded: “Right now, I’m enjoying life. I’m really happy. You don’t have to be worried about me guys.”

Stause received a lot of positive feedback on her post, including Oppenheim. “Such a beautiful video. ❤️💯,” he replied.

The former All My Children actress, who was previously married to Justin Hartley before dating Oppenheim, also captioned the heartfelt video with a disclaimer about gender identity.

“For those that are open to learning (you’re awesome) sex is anatomical and gender is how someone identifies. These two things are often confused,” she wrote. “There are many more qualified people to speak on this but maybe I can be the bridge to those of you open to understanding ♥️.”

