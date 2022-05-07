Leaving a mark. Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause is seemingly responsible for a tattoo on her new significant other, G Flip.

“F–k houses do ink 😂,” the “Gay 4 Me” singer, 27, wrote alongside a photo that apparently showed Stause, 40, holding a tattoo gun above their leg on Saturday, May 7.

The tattoo appeared to be the phrase “get me outta here” on G Flip’s thigh in shaky writing. The real estate agent jokingly commented, “Found my new calling. Might open up a new shop🤣💀😎😜.”

Selling Sunset costar Emma Hernan chimed in, adding, “YAS!!!!!!!! This is hectic AF and I’m here for it!!!🥳🥳🥳🥳🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍😍😍😍💯💯💯.”

“You’re up next Emma 😂,” G Flip wrote. “I got a lot of space for new ink.”

Tina Louise, who appeared on the Netflix reality show as Brett Oppenheim‘s girlfriend, shared her support as well. “Damn ok @chrishell.stause I’m next,” she wrote.

The model, 40, also defended Stause from trolls criticizing the Under Construction: Because Living My Best Life Took a Little Work author in the comments section. “She’s living her best life and I’m here for it!!” she wrote. “Get outta here with your negativity.”

The support comes a day after Stause confirmed her romance with the artist on Netflix’s Selling Sunset season 5 reunion, which was released on Friday, May 6.

“I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that’s very important to me,” the former soap opera star told her cast mates and host Tan France. “Their name is G Flip. They’re nonbinary, so they go by they/them [pronouns] and they are an extremely talented musician.”

The Kentucky native added that the new romance started on the set of one of G Flip’s music videos in early 2022.

“I think I was probably as surprised as anyone. Nothing’s really changed for me, I’m still very attracted to masculine energy and a good human,” Stause said of the musician on the Selling Sunset season 5 reunion, which was filmed two weeks before it started streaming. “I heard people talk about these things and they’re like, ‘I knew from a young age.’ That’s not me. I’m just, I’m very open to good energy. I don’t know what my future holds. … I know being in this position, we get judged constantly, but at the end of the day, I’m so happy.”

The relationship follows Stause’s December 2021 split from Jason Oppenheim, who she dated for several months last year. The fifth season showed the two contemplate a future together but Jason, 45, ultimately decided he didn’t want children — a dealbreaker for Chrishell.

The broker had nothing but good things to say about his ex’s new relationship during the Netflix special. “They seem like a badass, for one,” he told Stause. “And two, the smile that’s been on your face the last couple [of] minutes makes me very happy. So I’m proud of you.”

Stause previously married actor Justin Hartley in October 2017. The This Is Us star filed for divorce in November 2019, which was finalized in January 2021.

