It’s official! Chrishell Stause was in the hot seat during the season 5 Selling Sunset reunion — and she confirmed she’s dating singer G Flip after splitting from boss Jason Oppenheim last year.

“I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that’s very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They’re nonbinary, so they go by they/them,” the Kentucky native, 40, told host Tan France during the special episode, which hit Netflix on Friday, May 6. “And they are an extremely talented musician.”

When asked how she connected with the 27-year-old musician, the Dancing With the Stars alum explained, “It started because I was just going to be in their video. And it’s about this chaotic love story. I come from soaps, I love acting. And with the job that we have, I don’t always get to do it. At first of course I was like, ‘Yes, let’s do that.'”

Chrishell made her big relationship reveal in front of Jason, 45, and the rest of her Selling Sunset costars, some of whom appeared shocked by the news. The Under Construction author and the Oppenheim Group cofounder called it quits in December 2021 after going public with their relationship that summer.

The former actress has been linked to G Flip for several months after eagle-eyed fans noticed the pair’s flirty social media dynamic. Days before the Netflix special premiered, a Selling Sunset viewer tweeted, “@chrishell7, CHRISHELL📢 you’re too pretty to be with a mann😩,” to which the “Killing My Time” artist replied, “Agreed.”

Chrishell said during Friday’s reunion that she had “so much fun” working with G Flip on their video. “We had such a blast. Not everyone’s going to be ready for it, but I think it’s great,” she hinted. “I think it’s amazing. The song is amazing.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Jason struggled to hold back tears as he discussed his breakup with the realtor. When asked whether their relationship was just “a showmance,” the businessman replied, “I hesitate to answer that question. I don’t want to give it any credence.”

Getting visibly emotional, Jason added, “I don’t feel the need to explain to people [what happened].”

The former couple disagreed about having kids before deciding to call off their romance, and Jason told Us Weekly exclusively in April that he’s still “working through” the breakup.

“I think that I made the right decision for myself, but also I think it’s just extremely difficult,” he said at the time. “I love her still. I always will. She’s a great woman so there’s just a lot of loss there.”

Scroll down to learn more about Chrishell’s new flame: