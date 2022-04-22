Their almost happy ending. Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim’s relationship was front and center on season 5 of Selling Sunset as the (former) couple debated their future together.

The fifth installment of the Netflix series, which started streaming on Friday, April 22, kicked off with Chrishell and Jason in Greece with their costars — the vacation that took their romance public in July 2021.

“Sometimes what you’re looking for can be right in front of you,” she gushed during the first episode of season 5.

While chatting with Mary Fitzgerald, Chrishell, who was previously married to Justin Hartley, called her romance with Jason “backwards than any relationship” she’s ever been in.

“He had a type before. So did I,” she continued. “I had a height thing, I’ll be honest. I didn’t even see him like that. It’s so funny [because] it’s so opposite of what I would’ve imagined. Just, like, the ultimate respect from both sides for each other. That is just something that I’ve never had before.”

During the 10-episode season, the pair debated having children as Chrishell made it clear she wants to be a mother. They also visited a fertility doctor with plans to make embryos with Chrishell’s frozen eggs.

“We’ve had many conversations. It’s just that, at this point, he is not 100 percent sure if he’s ready to say, ‘OK, let’s, like, implant and have a baby,’” the former soap opera star told her sisters during the finale. “So I just think, right now, we’re just trying to be smart about time and in that time, use it to see, you know, what he wants.”

As fans who’ve already binged season 5 of Selling Sunset know, the pair called it quits in December 2021 after Jason officially decided he didn’t want to be a dad.

“Jason was and is my best friend, and other than our ideas for family ultimately not being aligned, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward,” Chrishell wrote via Instagram at the time, thanking her boss for “the most incredible relationship and for consistently being honest with me even when it hurts.”

Jason, for his part, said in a statement: “While Chrishell and I are no longer together, we remain best friends and we will always love and support one another. She was the most amazing girlfriend I’ve ever had and it was the happiest and the most fulfilling relationship of my life. While we have different wants regarding a family, we continue to have the utmost respect for one another. Chrishell is an exceptional human being and loving her and having her in my life is one of the best things that has ever happened to me.”

Selling Sunset is currently streaming on Netflix. Scroll through for the biggest takeaways about Chrishell and Jason’s relationship: