They do! Beanie Feldstein and her longtime partner, Bonnie-Chance Roberts, have tied the knot after five years of dating.

The twosome wed on May 19, at the Cedar Lakes Estate in Hudson Valley, New York in a summer camp-themed wedding, the pair revealed to Vogue in an article published on Thursday, June 1. The Broadway performer, 29, donned a white lace Gucci dress while Roberts opted for a blush pink Gucci suit and white button-up with a matching bow tie.

“It is our happy place together,” Feldstein told the outlet. “I grew up going to summer camp for 10 years, and my parents and both sets of my grandparents met at summer camp, so camp is a lineage of love through the generations of my family. Even though we met in London and fell in love on a film set, to get married at a camp was a truly beautiful emotional homecoming.”

The couple wrote their own vows and recited them to each other under a canopy of trees.

“Reading them for the first time to each other surrounded by everyone we love was the most profound moment of our lives,” the American Crime Story: Impeachment alum declared. “It was genuinely the most magical, awe-inspiring moment of our lives.”

Feldstein’s longtime bestie Ben Platt performed the duo’s first dance song.

“We just kept mouthing ‘I love you’ to him while he was singing,” the California native recalled to Vogue. “It was such a special moment. And then we truly danced the night away in the barn — and then even more at the after-party in the treehouse.”

Prior to the couple’s nuptials, the Funny Girl alum shared a series of photos via Instagram in preparation for their big day, “The love of my whole life, can’t wait for our wedding!!!!” The post contained several snaps of the twosome laughing and smiling, with Feldstein in a white dress and Roberts in a dress shirt and pants paired with a bow tie.

The pair got engaged in June after dating for four years. “I do, bon,” the Booksmart actress captioned an Instagram slideshow at the time, showcasing photos from the couple’s romantic proposal. One picture showed Roberts on one knee, while another featured Feldstein bending down in shock.

The Neighbors 2 actress also gushed over her soon-to-be spouse in an Instagram Story, sharing her initial announcement with an ABBA song playing in the background. “@bonnie_chance you make me happier than I knew was possible,” the Broadway star added. “I love you.”

News of Feldstein’s engagement came shortly after the announcement of her departure from the Broadway revival of Funny Girl, with Lea Michele stepping in as her replacement.

The Hello, Dolly! alum met her now-wife in 2018 while working on the film How to Build a Girl, in which Feldstein starred as Johanna Morrigan. Roberts was a producer on the project and the twosome made their romance Instagram official that fall.

In August 2020, the pair marked their two-year anniversary, and the Golden Globe nominee shared her thoughts on a possible future for her and Roberts. “Sixteen years from now I hope to be living in New York City or London, married to my girlfriend, and have babies and puppies running around while we both make movies, shows, and plays that feel meaningful and exciting and profound,” Feldstein told Bustle in June 2021.

The Lady Bird star previously opened up about her hopes for how her movie Booksmart could make a positive impact on the LGBTQ+ community. The coming-of-age film helmed by Olivia Wilde features Kaitlyn Dever as a queer lead.

“My partner is a woman,” Feldstein said during a 2019 panel. “There’s a love scene between two girls and they’re fumbling with their sneakers and they can’t get their jeans off. All of those moments, they make me tear up because representation is really important. … I think if I could have seen our film earlier, I would have found myself a bit sooner.”