Jillian Michaels and DeShanna Marie Minuto tied the knot — again — at a lavish ceremony held in Italy.

The fitness guru, 49, and Minuto, 38, celebrated their latest wedding at the Aman hotel on the Grand Canal in Venice on Saturday, June 24. “DeShanna comes from a very big Italian family and it’s her favorite country in the world,” Michaels told People of the couple’s latest nuptials. “She planned the entire thing.”

During a Friday, June 23, welcome event at the Belmond Cipriani, both brides wore Dolce & Gabbana for a sunset dinner where guests arrived by boat. One day later, the duo exchanged vows in front of 50 guests, with Minuto wearing a traditional white wedding gown designed by Zuhair Murad. Michaels, for her part, opted for a glittering black dress by the same designer.

After the ceremony and reception, the twosome and their guests traveled by boat to the Chiesetta della Misericordia, a church that was converted into a nightclub for a masquerade-themed afterparty. The soirée — which featured a performance by acrobats — went on late into the night and involved plenty of dancing.

“It’s a dream come true,” Michaels said of her relationship with Minuto. “It’s us two against the world. No matter what, we have each other, we have each other’s backs.”

Michaels and Minuto got engaged in November 2021 after more than two years of dating. “1153 days … here’s to thousands more. She said ‘yes’ ❤️,” Michaels wrote via Instagram at the time. Minuto, for her part, shared a photo of her engagement ring, adding the caption, “YES! 💍.”

Their first wedding — a simple courthouse ceremony in Miami — took place in July 2022. Later that month, the pair flew to Namibia, where they eloped in a ceremony conducted by the Himba tribe.

“@deshannamarie Michaels – it’s an honor and an adventure saying I do to you,” Michaels wrote via Instagram at the time alongside a carousel of photos from the duo’s romantic getaway. “Finding you … my person … and eloping in Africa together has been one of the most magical and transformative chapters of my life. … We will treasure these experiences for the rest of our lives.”

Us Weekly confirmed Michaels and Minuto’s romance in 2019 after Michaels’ split from longtime partner Heidi Rhoades. Michaels and Rhoades, 42, got engaged in 2015 before calling it quits three years later. The former couple share daughter Lukensia, 13, and son Phoenix, 12.