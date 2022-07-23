Just married! Jillian Michaels tied the knot with fiancée DeShanna Marie Minuto in a memorable wedding in Africa.

“@deshannamarie Michaels – it’s an honor and an adventure saying I do to you,” Michaels, 47, wrote via Instagram on Friday, July 22, alongside a carousel of photos from the couple’s romantic getaway. “Finding you… my person… and eloping in Africa together has been one of the most magical and transformative chapters of my life. A special thank you to Susan Neva at @alluringafrica , the team at @wearewilderness and the Himba people for helping us commemorate our union in style. We will treasure these experiences for the rest of our lives.”

The fitness guru added that the duo plan to celebrate in Venice, California, with their “family and friends” sometime next year.

The pair, who have been together for three years, celebrated their engagement in November 2021 with heartfelt tributes to one another.

“1153 days… here’s to thousands more. She said ‘yes’ ❤️,” Michaels captioned an Instagram selfie of the couple. “YES! 💍,” the Letterino founder, 36, succinctly replied via her own post of the twosome, showing off her large diamond engagement ring.

Taking to social media in honor of their romance is something Michaels and Minuto have been known to do. In October 2020, the 6 Keys author commemorated their two-year anniversary together via Instagram, writing, “Thank you for teaching me something new everyday. Thank you for making me a better person. Thank you for being you and sharing yourself with me. I love you more… Happy Anniversary babe ❤️❤️❤️.”

Us Weekly first confirmed the pair were dating in July 2019 following the personal trainer’s split from longtime partner, Heidi Rhodes. The exes got engaged in 2015 before calling it quits in June 2018 after nine years together and share daughter Lukensia, 11, and son Phoenix, 9.

Following the split, Michaels opened up about her newfound single status. “Life is good. I cannot complain,” she exclusively told Us during the Stand Up to Cancer Live Broadcast in September 2018. “I feel like I am going to take a beat on the dating thing. That is a special slice of hell. Heidi remains one of my best friends and coparents. But the dating thing is like, yeah, that sucks. Wow.”

She continued, “I mean, literally, when you have kids, it’s almost impossible to allow other things to, like, f—k with you because they just demand 100 percent of your attention! “So, it’s nice. It’s a welcome distraction to kind of get me out of my own head.”

