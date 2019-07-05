A new chapter! Jillian Michaels is dating fashion designer Deshanna Marie Minuto, Michaels’ rep confirms to Us Weekly exclusively.

The Biggest Loser alum, 45, and the Letterino founder, 34, have been sharing photos of each other on Instagram since December 2018. After celebrating Christmas together, Minuto cozied up to Michaels for a selfie in Tokyo, which she captioned, “I ❤️ YOU @jillianmichaels.”

The personal trainer uploaded the same selfie on her account in April to wish “this beauty” a happy birthday. A month later, Minuto showed off her girlfriend on Instagram once again, writing, “She too beautiful.”

Minuto is based in New York City, where she works as a designer and reconstructs vintage bomber jackets.

The relationship news comes one year after Michaels announced that she and her partner of nearly nine years, Heidi Rhoades, had been separated “for a while now.”

“We’ve found we’re better friends and parents living apart than staying together,” the 6 Keys author wrote on Instagram in June 2018. “Life and people change but our love for one another and commitment to raising our two kids as an inseparable team remains. Thanks for always loving and supporting us, the feeling is mutual!”

A source later told Us exclusively that the former couple, who got engaged in late 2015, “tried to make it work for a long time, but they decided it was too late.” Their daughter, Lukensia, 9, and son, Phoenix, 7, are still “their main priority,” according to the source.

Now that Michaels has a new woman in her life, she looks forward to spending as much time together as possible. She recently told Us, “Whether it’s a date night with my girl or a night out with friends, having incredible people around you who support you and feed your soul is critical.”

In addition to her new relationship, the TV personality has been busy with her #StepWithJillian 100-mile challenge for UNHCR as well as her My Fitness by Jillian Michaels app.

