Jillian Michaels has some seriously good taste in jewelry. The 47-year-old reality star announced her engagement to partner DeShanna Marie Minuto on Sunday, November 28 — and the ring she chose is next-level beautiful.

“1153 days … here’s to thousands more. She said ‘yes,’” the former Biggest Loser coach captioned an Instagram photo of her and her fiancé, putting the ring on full display.

While it’s pretty evident to anyone that the stone is massive, Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, estimated that the center stone is a 7-carat emerald cut diamond. Add in the two smaller stones on either side, and the bauble is “at least” $270,000, “depending on the quality of the diamonds.”

Minuto, for her part, also took to Instagram to share the happy news. In addition to the adorable selfie, the fashion designer, who founded a brand called Letterino, which sells reconstructed vintage denim jackets, also shared an up-close photo of her massive bauble.

Naturally, the comments section exploded with followers dropping comments about the ring, which was designed by HH Jewels. “Congratulations!!! It’s a gorgeous ring,” a user wrote, while another added, “Congrats!!!! Beautiful ring! So happy for you 2.”

Us Weekly confirmed that Michaels and the fashion designer were officially dating in July 2019, but the pair has been posting together on social media since December 2018.

The two celebrated their three year anniversary in October 2021, each taking to Instagram to share the same selfie. “‘We are all asleep until we fall in love’ Happy Anniversary @deshannamarie ❤️ I adore you,” Michaels captioned her post.

The year prior, she shared another sweet snap with her partner. “I can’t believe it’s been two years. @deshannamarie thank you for showing me how much love gives and how hard it works,” The 6 Keys author captioned her Instagram tribute for Minuto. “Thank you for teaching me something new every day. Thank you for making me a better person. Thank you for being you and sharing yourself with me. I love you more … Happy Anniversary babe.”

Michaels was previously engaged to Heidi Rhoades, but the duo called it quits in June 2018. The pair, who were together for nine years, share daughter Lukensia and son Phoenix.

The pair confirmed their split via Instagram. Michaels wrote: “We’ve found we’re better friends and parents living apart than staying together. Life and people change but our love for one another and commitment to raising our two kids as an inseparable team remains. Thanks for always loving and supporting us, the feeling is mutual!”