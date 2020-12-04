Burying the hatchet! Teddi Mellencamp and Jillian Michaels cleared the air after the Biggest Loser alum called out the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star for her All In by Teddi program.

“I appreciate you coming on to have the conversation ‘cause I was like, ‘Am I feuding with someone? What is happening here?’” Mellencamp, 39, began on the Friday, December 4, episode of her “Teddi Tea Pod” podcast.

“No, you’re not, but I can’t say anything anymore without it turning into that,” Michaels, 46, replied.

Mellencamp then noted that the personal trainer “didn’t say anything bad” about her accountability program when she made headlines in November, despite the perception that the two were feuding.

“Here’s my advice to you, honestly, ‘cause I actually don’t know anything about the program,” Michaels said. “Whenever I step a little bit out of my lane and I do a lot — I’ve written books about hormones, I’ve written books about pregnancy fitness. I always — because people come after me constantly, which I’m sure you’re used to — I always get, like, the foremost experts in the space.”

Mellencamp insisted that is what she did when creating All In, adding: “You and I have the same certification.”

Michaels then blamed “#ADULTING” podcast cohosts Zack Peter and Abigail Fraher for incorrectly telling her that the former Bravo star “had no certification.”

“I was just cracking up ‘cause I’m like, people don’t even do the research,” Mellencamp explained. “They just want clickbait, and then they want people to feel on edge with other people, and I’m like, ‘No, I need to talk to her directly.’”

Michaels concluded that she has “no critiques” of the program and is “sure it’s perfectly sound.” She also noted that she hoped Mellencamp would be “a newfound friend” after they settled the misunderstanding.

The reality star seemingly agreed. “I have so much respect for you,” she raved. “I think a lot of what we talk about align.”

Michaels shared her two cents about Mellencamp’s program in November after All In drew controversy earlier this year.

“You know, these women are not, they’re not nutritionists. They’re not registered dietitians. It sounds like they’re not certified fitness experts,” the 6 Keys author said on the “#ADULTING” podcast. “And it doesn’t sound like they got all of those individuals behind their program. And I could very well be wrong — I don’t know — but it doesn’t sound like they did. So, this is where I would say, look, get out of your lane. You don’t see me commenting on politics? I don’t understand half of these policies. I’m not an economist. I didn’t go to school to study foreign policy. You know what I mean? That’s not my lane … I would say, stay in your lane. And when you’re in your lane, do your work.”