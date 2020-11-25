Drama, drama, drama! Jillian Michaels is not afraid to speak her mind, no matter what the topic, resulting in many feuds with health professionals and celebrities over the years.

The former Biggest Loser star has publicly called out Andy Cohen, Lizzo and Teddi Mellencamp for their differing opinions — and questioned fitness trends and weight loss programs.

“We’ve not been friendly for years,” Michaels exclusively told Us Weekly in January 2019 of her tumultuous relationship with Cohen. “I did his show once and it was a really awful experience,” referencing her 2013 interview on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

The personal trainer called the Bravo host “extremely rude … condescending and unprofessional” after the pair’s rocky first meeting. Cohen, for his part, named Michaels his least favorite guest, claiming she was “mean to my staff.”

The pair’s feud didn’t stop there, fueling the fire for many years to come. After Michaels shared her controversial opinions on the keto diet in January 2019, Cohen fired back at her and her negative thoughts on the health plan.

Al Roker, who lost weight on the keto plan, also clapped back at Michaels after she denounced the diet.

“So @JillianMichaels says #Keto is a bad idea. This from a woman who promoted on camera bullying, deprivation, manipulation and more weekly in the name of weight loss,” he tweeted at the time. “Now those sound like bad ideas.”

Michaels addressed both Cohen and Roker’s comments about her later that month on the “Skimm’d From the Couch” podcast.

“What’s so disappointing is that for years I’ve done the Today show. For years I’ve done segments with this guy,” she said of Roker. “I was always greeted with the ‘Kiddo,’ right? And the big hug and the ‘How’s the family?’ and, like, I always thought we were homies.”

As for Cohen, Michaels noted that he is “just not a nice guy.”

Scroll down to relive some of Michaels’ most noteworthy feuds over the years.