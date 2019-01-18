Taking no prisoners. Jillian Michaels responded to Andy Cohen and Al Roker after they slammed her for denouncing the keto diet.

“What’s so disappointing is that for years I’ve done the Today show. For years I’ve done segments with this guy,” the Biggest Loser alum, 44, said about Roker, 64, in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek from the Wednesday, January 23, episode of theSkimm’s “Skimm’d From the Couch” podcast. “I was always greeted with the ‘Kiddo,’ right? And the big hug and the ‘How’s the family?’ and, like, I always thought we were homies.”

Michaels explained that her job is “to research diets,” which is why she decided to speak out against the high-fat, high-protein, low-carb keto diet and how it can deprive people of essential nutrients.

“I’m not just a fitness trainer,” she noted. “I have three certifications. I do continuing education. I’m a certified nutritionist. … And I’m not making up these studies.”

The 6 Keys author was much more blunt with her response to Cohen, 50, with whom she has exchanged insults several times in recent years.

“Andy Cohen, I mean, is just not a nice guy. And I’ve said that for many years.,” she said on the podcast. “I had a really crappy experience with him on his show. … He’s, like, constantly looking for, like, a way to pick at me. … He doesn’t do keto. He doesn’t believe in keto. He’s just an a–hole.”

Michaels also pointed out that Cohen previously called Savannah Guthrie “dumb” for trying the keto diet. “And then [he] subsequently turned around and called me a ‘jack hole’ for … saying, ‘Don’t do the keto diet,’” she added. “Really, you’ve got a guy that just likes to attack women.”

Hours after the personal trainer said in a January 9 Women’s Health interview that she believes the keto diet is a “bad plan for a million reasons,” the Bravo host argued on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that “a lot of people think Jillians Michaels is a bad idea.” The next day, Roker tweeted that Michaels “promoted on camera bullying , deprivation, manipulation and more … in the name of weight loss” during her time on The Biggest Loser.

