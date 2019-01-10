Andy Cohen had some choice words for Jillian Michaels after she denounced the keto diet. The Bravo host gave a not-so-nice shout-out to the personal trainer during the final segment of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Wednesday, January 9.

“Tonight’s ‘Jackhole of the Day’ goes to Jillian Michaels, who slammed the keto diet as an awful diet,” he said. “Don’t feel bad, keto diet. A lot of people think Jillian Michaels is a bad idea.”

The comments came hours after the former Biggest Loser star told Women’s Health that the high-fat, low-carb diet deprives people of essential nutrients.

“I don’t understand. Like, why would anyone think this is a good idea?” she asked. “‘You know what we need to do? All fat and animal protein!’ No! Bad plan — for a million reasons. … Balanced diet is key.”

Cohen, 50, and Michaels, 44, have taken aim each other several times over the years. In 2013, he said that she was his least favorite late-night guest and even went so far as to say, “I never want to see her again.”

“She freaked out after the show and she was so mean to my staff,” the Emmy winner claimed at the time in an “Ask Andy” video posted on his show’s YouTube channel. “She was yelling at them like they were on The Biggest Loser. We rewatched the episode like it was the freakin’ Zapruder film, like trying to figure out what set her off or what she was unhappy with. We never figured it out.”

Michaels reignited the feud in April 2018 when she shared her thoughts about Bravo’s Real Housewives franchise. “I hate that s–t. I never watch it,” she told Life & Style. “I hate watching women tear each other apart. Anybody who watches it, shame on you. It’s like [the franchise] was created by someone that hates women! I mean, the guy hates them. He’s an a–hole.”

In response, the Love Connection host later told The Hollywood Reporter: “I love women. … I think [Michaels] probably never watched it. I think she’s probably seen a clip of Teresa [Giudice] flipping a table. By the way, this is the woman who screamed at people for a living on The Biggest Loser. She should stay in her own lane.”

The NBC reality competition series came under fire several times during its 17-season run from 2004 to 2016 for endorsing rapid weight loss.

