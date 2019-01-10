Al Roker and Jillian Michaels once worked on the same network, but that didn’t stop the Today show weatherman from calling out the former Biggest Loser star after she denounced the keto diet.

“So @JillianMichaels says #Keto is a bad idea,” Roker, 64, tweeted on Thursday, January 10. “This from a woman who promoted on camera bullying , deprivation, manipulation and more weekly in the name of weight loss. Now those sound like bad ideas.”

When a Twitter user pointed out some of the dangers of the high-fat, low-carb diet, Roker responded, “That’s right. My choice. What works for me, may not work for others.”

So @JillianMichaels says #Keto is a bad idea. This from a woman who promoted on camera bullying , deprivation, manipulation and more weekly in the name of weight loss. Now those sound like bad ideas — Al Roker (@alroker) January 10, 2019

That’s right. My choice. What works for me, may not for others. https://t.co/uzg8VwQOMP — Al Roker (@alroker) January 10, 2019

Michaels, 44, revealed a day earlier that she is not a fan of the popular diet. “I don’t understand. Like, why would anyone think this is a good idea?” she said in a Women’s Health video. “‘You know what we need to do? All fat and animal protein!’ No! Bad plan — for a million reasons.”

The personal trainer also pointed out that the craze may deprive dieters of essential nutrients, saying, “Macronutrients serve a very important purpose for your overall health and well-being.”

Roker isn’t the first person to slam Michaels’ viewpoint. Andy Cohen, who once called the Just Jillian alum his least favorite late-night guest, ended the Wednesday, January 9, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen by saying, “Tonight’s ‘Jackhole of the Day’ goes to Jillian Michaels, who slammed the keto diet as an awful idea. Don’t feel bad, keto diet. A lot of people think Jillian Michaels is a bad idea.”

The Biggest Loser, which Michaels worked on for 13 seasons, has been widely criticized for endorsing rapid weight loss and allegedly giving diet pills to contestants. (Producers from the NBC series have denied all allegations made over the years by former contestants.)

Jenna Jameson and Vinny Guadagnino are among the celebrities who have endorsed the keto diet.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!