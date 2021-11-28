She said yes! Jillian Michaels couldn’t help but gush over partner DeShanna Marie Minuto following their romantic engagement.

“1153 days… here’s to thousands more. She said ‘yes’ ❤️,” the former Biggest Loser coach, 47, captioned an Instagram selfie of the couple, showing off Minuto’s large diamond ring on Sunday, November 28.

For her part, the Letterino 85 founder, 36, also shared the cozy snap via her social media page, succinctly writing, “YES! 💍.”

The California native replied to her love’s post: “Mine ❤️.”

The pair, who have been dating for more than two years, have frequently posted loved-up snaps via their respective social media pages, gushing about one another and their relationship.

“I can’t believe it’s been two years. @deshannamarie thank you for showing me how much love gives and how hard it works,” Michaels captioned an October 2020 Instagram tribute to the fashion designer. “Thank you for teaching me something new everyday. Thank you for making me a better person. Thank you for being you and sharing yourself with me. I love you more… Happy Anniversary babe ❤️❤️❤️.”

Us Weekly previously confirmed the duo’s relationship in July 2019 following the personal trainer’s split from longtime partner, Heidi Rhoades. Before Michaels and Minuto went official with their love, they often shared social media pics together, with photos dating back to December 2018.

Years earlier, the reality TV personality and Rhoades, 38, previously got engaged in 2015 before calling it quits in June 2018 after nine years together. The exes share daughter Lukensia, 11, and son Phoenix, 9.

“We’ve found we’re better friends and parents living apart than staying together,” the 6 Keys author wrote via Instagram at the time. “Life and people change but our love for one another and commitment to raising our two kids as an inseparable team remains. Thanks for always loving and supporting us, the feeling is mutual!”

Following their split, the My Fitness by Jillian Michaels creator opened up about her newfound single status and balancing single parenthood.

“Life is good. I cannot complain,” she told Us Weekly and other reporters at the Stand Up to Cancer Live Broadcast in September 2018. “I feel like I am going to take a beat on the dating thing. That is a special slice of hell. Heidi remains one of my best friends and coparents. But the dating thing is like, yeah, that sucks. Wow.”

She continued at the time: “I mean, literally, when you have kids, it’s almost impossible to allow other things to, like, f—k with you because they just demand 100 percent of your attention! “So, it’s nice. It’s a welcome distraction to kind of get me out of my own head.”

