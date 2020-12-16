It’s the little things. Erica Lugo and Danny McGeady had a version of their dream wedding on Saturday, December 12 — as close to the dream as they could get with the current protocols in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Originally, the pair were set to marry on April 4, a date with an important history to the couple. Although they couldn’t have a ceremony that day, they did tie the knot in their backyard with their friends and family watching via Zoom. This time around, they planned a big wedding at The Steam Plant in Ohio with the help of Pink With Envy event planning — and then had to cancel again.

“We had pushed back to December 20, thinking we’d be in a better place. Then on December 1, our governor placed heavier restrictions. No dancing and no food stations (which we can understand) and after that, I couldn’t imagine having 100 guests just sitting at their tables from beginning to end. It’s not what I envisioned,” the Biggest Loser trainer, 33, told Us Weekly exclusively. “Being a pandemic bride has taken a lot of fun out of planning!”

However, the bride and groom, 42, — who got engaged in December 2019 — still wanted to marry and their venue was available on December 12. So, they invited their parents, siblings and kids to watch them finally be able to celebrate their love.

“When I was diagnosed with stage 2 thyroid cancer [in 2018] and called to tell him, the first thing Danny said was, ‘OK, we are getting through it.’ We hadn’t even been dating a year and for him to say ‘we’ as in ‘together’ meant a lot,” Lugo told Us about knowing McGeady was The One. “He was with me every step of the way and made me feel loved and beautiful even during that tough time.”

The wedding took place on Saturday in Ohio, her hometown, surrounded by 25 guests. The wedding party was tested before the ceremony and isolated beforehand. All guests stayed 8 feet apart during the reception along with wearing masks.

Scroll through the gallery for the exclusive photos of the ceremony and reception.