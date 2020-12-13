Making the necessary adjustments. Erica Lugo and Danny McGeady got married (again!) on Saturday, December 12, tying the knot in front of 25 guests, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal.

Lugo, 33, and McGeady, 42, said “I do” in an intimate ceremony with a wedding party made up of their children. Danny’s 14-year-old son, Jack, was his best man, and his 10-year-old daughter, Elise, was Erica’s maid of honor. The bride’s 10-year-old son, Connor, walked her down the aisle.

The couple, who got engaged in December 2019, originally planned to marry on April 4, 2020. While they still did that — via a Zoom wedding in the backyard of their Ohio home — they had to delay having a ceremony, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our original date of 4/4 was important to us to honor Danny’s best friend, Kurt, who passed 20 years ago of rare cancer. His basketball number was 44 and Danny wears a 44 around his neck daily in his honor so, naturally, we wanted to keep 4/4 as our date,” the FitLove CEO told Us. “With lockdowns, we decided to still ‘marry’ on that date because we want that to be our official day. That also meant no family or friends saw us get married nor did we have a ‘wedding.'”

They rescheduled their dream wedding for Sunday, December 20, one year to the day that McGeady proposed. However, with cases rising again and new restrictions put in place on December 1, they had to cancel again. At that point, she found out that the original venue was available on 12/12, and they jumped on it for a small gathering.

“This is not what I envisioned. Being a pandemic bride has taken a lot of fun out of planning. Many people will say, ‘Well at least you have the love of your life,’ and I’m blessed, but there’s something about experiencing the things you’ve been dreaming about since you can remember,” she said. “I’m blessed and thankful I could at least have our parents and siblings there. That’s all I want and need. I couldn’t wait to walk down the aisle to Danny and see that sexy smile I fell in love with.”

The guests — the couple’s siblings and parents — remained eight feet apart at the reception and wore masks. With Lugo’s grandmother being in attendance, no out-of-town guests were allowed. Although her Biggest Loser family couldn’t travel in, they were with her in spirit.

“I wore Christian Louboutin red bottoms in honor of Team Red,” she told Us.