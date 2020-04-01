Warning: This story contains spoilers from the Tuesday, March 31, finale of The Biggest Loser.

A whole new world. The Biggest Loser came to an end — but a life-changing journey has just begun for the 12 contestants. Not only was one of the finalists — Jim “Coach” DiBattista, Micah Collum and Kyle Yeo — crowned the winner, the finale also revealed who won the at-home weight loss competition of $25,000.

Kristi McCart, Megan Hoffman and Teri Aguiar returned as the three finalists in the at-home portion of the competition. While all looked — and both couldn’t have been happier.

“I did not have any cheat meals [when I went home], and I don’t look at food anymore as cheat food,” Hoffman told Us Weekly exclusively on set of the finale. “I no longer look at those foods as comfort. I view them differently. … For example, I used to love white rice. I’d have a little bit with my meal. But I found that without having it for a little while and then having it again, I felt very tired after eating it. So I don’t need it anymore.”

When to came time for the big prize and the title of the Biggest Loser, all three of the finalists lost a massive amount of weight. Collum, 23, lost 99 pounds, Yeo, 28, lost 86 pounds and DiBattista, 47, lost a whopping 144 pounds.

The football coach cried tears of joys with his wife and three sons during the finale, as did both trainers Erica Lugo and Steve Cook.

“Jim, physically, has come so damn far. I mean, if you look at that man, it’s just absolutely insane what he does and he will tell people time and time again ‘I bought in’ and that’s what he did,” Lugo, 33, told Us. “He allowed Steve and I to help him. He came in with no excuses, no fear, let his walls down and was open to our help in any kind of capacity — whether that be workouts, food or emotional stuff. He’s changed as a husband, he’s changed as a dad and he’s changed as a general human.”

During the finale, all 12 contestants also returned to camp after weeks away and the trainers and host Bob Harper were completely blown away by the transformations.

