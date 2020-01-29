Warning: This story contains spoilers from the Tuesday, January 28, episode of The Biggest Loser.

Ready to make a change. The new season of The Biggest Loser kicked off on Tuesday night and each contestant had a different reason for being there. However, the competitions kicked off immediately.

The contestants were first split up into two teams: Team Red, trained by Erica Lugo and Team Blue, coached by Steve Cook. The first challenge of the season was a mile-long run. All 12 contestants had to finish it and whichever team completed the mile the fastest would earn a 6 lb advantage when it came to the weigh-in.

“Seeing my team struggle during this one-mile challenge, I really hope that this is going to be a major wake-up call for them,” Lugo, 33, said after the red team lost, with Phi coming in last place, but she kept her spirits up through the entire 26 minutes.

Then came the weigh-in. Whichever team had a higher percentage of weight loss, would win the week. Then, the contestant who lost the least percentage of weight on the losing team would be sent home.

With a 6 lb lead, the blue team led the competition every step of the way … until Jim’s weigh-in.

Here’s the breakdown of who lost what:

Team Blue:

Robert: 409 to 396, losing 13 lbs

Megan: 290 to 279, losing 11 lbs

Kyle: 302 to 292, losing 10 lbs

Kim: 242 to 232, losing 10 lbs

Micah: 236 to 215, losing 11 lbs

Delores: 280 to 270, losing 10 lbs

Team Red:

Dominico: 323 to 309, losing 14 lbs

Katarina: 293 to 279, losing 14 lbs

Phi: 357 to 351, losing 6 lbs

Terry: 256 to 245, losing 11 lbs

Kristi: 264 to 253, losing 11 lbs

Jim: 385 to 363, losing 22 lbs

Unfortunately, after Jim’s massive achievement, that meant the blue team lost and with a 3.18% loss, Robert was sent home.

“I’m a competitor, I don’t like to lose,” the 32-year-old said through tears. “Even though I’m below that yellow line, I lost 13 lbs and I’m proud of that.”

Cook, 33, then also became emotional. “I feel like I let Rob down, and I feel like, out of everyone, he would have been probably the last person I thought would be going home right now,” the trainer shared. “I’m trying to figure out, I’m trying to wrap my head around it. It starts and stops with me and I did not get the job done this week.”

When Robert was sent home, he was given a year-long membership to Planet Fitness, a personal nutritionist and a support group to help him stay healthy. He is also still in the running for the $25,000 at-home prize, which is given out on the finale, to the eliminated contestant who lost the most after being eliminated.

During the post-show video catch up with Robert, he revealed that he had lost 48 lbs from when he began the show and now weighs 361 lbs.

The Biggest Loser airs on USA Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.