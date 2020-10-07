‘Biggest Loser’ Trainer Erica Lugo Reveals Skin Removal Surgery Scars

The big reveal! Erica Lugo unveiled the scars she got following her tummy tuck procedure at Athenix Body Sculpting.

On Tuesday, October 6, the Biggest Loser trainer posted a photo where she pulled down her shorts to show a glimpse at the large mark. “Dr. [Gavin] Dry & staff – THANK you,” the 33-year-old wrote via Instagram. “You’ve forever changed my life and handled me better than I could’ve ever dreamt.”

Lugo underwent her skin removal surgery on September 22. Early last month, she candidly addressed her reasoning for going through with the procedure.

“Loose skin has been apart of my [weight loss] journey for 5 years. I’ve always been okay with it,” she wrote via Instagram on September 4. “It’s been my battle scar, but the more I begin to build muscle and get leaner I get, the more loose skin builds up. No amount of exercise or nutrition will help the loose skin pockets on my hips and stomach.”

The fitness guru continued, “I’ve made the decision to get it removed. It wasn’t an easy decision. It’s been something I’ve researched for years. I’ve been back and forth for years and I’m finally scheduled Sept 22nd with @athenixbody and I couldn’t be more nervous, scared but excited! Just like I do with everything I’ll be tracking every second of this journey. Just had a pre op call to prep myself for all the post op care.”

Days after the procedure, Lugo gave an update on how she was recovering following the operation. She shared a selfie via Instagram, in which she was tucked beneath a dessert-themed blanket. The reality star noted that she “can’t wait to get back to posting workout videos and content” after her “off season” wraps up.

“Not being able to workout nor can I move around much is humbling me to say the least,” she wrote. “I’m 8 days post full 360 lift op and I’m mentally already going crazy. It’s crazy to me to be living in this new body and want to ‘take it for a spin’ 🤣 .”

The Fit Love Studio owner weighed 320 pounds before beginning her fitness journey. In time, she would go on to lose 160 pounds.

Earlier this year, Lugo opened up about the internal growth she gained throughout her wellness experience. “In the first month of my journey, I lost 45 pounds. At the end of the first year, I was down 122 pounds. Every month I watched the weight come off my body,” she told Shape in January. “My clothes stopped fitting me and my energy levels shot up. But the biggest transformation for me was internal. During the early stages of my journey, I began documenting my experience on social media, and I saw that it was resonating with people.”

Lugo continued, “They noticed that I was carrying myself differently and was just happier overall. They wanted to know how I did it. That helped me realize that I was ready to commit to fitness outside of myself. I became a certified personal trainer and created Erica Fit Love, an online training platform. Now I’m able to work with people one on one no matter where they live and help them reach their own goals.”

Lugo joined the USA Networks’ Biggest Loser reboot as a trainer for season 18, which aired earlier this year.