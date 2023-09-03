Kristin Chenoweth and Josh Bryant got married on Saturday, September 2.

The Tony Award winner, 55, and Bryant, 41, shared their wedding portraits via Instagram hours later on Saturday. Chenoweth stunned in a strapless bridal gown with beaded embellishments while Bryant opted for a gray suit. Their ceremony took place surrounded by pink and purple flowers, which matched her bouquet and his boutonnière.

Many of their celebrity friends — including Sterling K. Brown, Michelle Visage and Jonathan Scott — offered their congratulations in the comments.

“So happy for you both!!!!!! Two wonderful people who found each other! 🌸💕🌸,” Rita Wilson, who is married to actor Tom Hanks, replied.

Heather Dubrow, for her part, added: “Congratulations to you both!!!! Beautiful couple.”

Chenoweth and the Backroad Anthem musician met at her niece’s 2016 wedding, where Bryant performed in the wedding band. After Chenoweth and Bryant reconnected at her nephew’s nuptials in 2018, they started dating.

As the pair’s romance continued heating up, Chenoweth was nervous about how the coronavirus pandemic lockdown would affect their bond. “I think I maybe had a crying moment,” Chenoweth exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2020. “And I said, ‘Are you ever going to [leave]? Are you going to break up with me?’ Because, you know, we were together 24/7.”

She continued at the time: “That is really a testament to our relationship. He just held my hand. I think I held his at different times, and we were there for each other. That’s really what it’s about.”

While Chenoweth joked to Us that she wasn’t sure if marriage was in the cards, she loved their connection. “Honestly, I’ve never really been that girl. I think I’m going to take life each day as it comes, especially now during this time,” the Broadway icon — who was previously engaged to Marc Kudisch between 1998 to 2001 — quipped to Us.

Nearly one year later, Chenoweth and Bryant took the plunge and got engaged.

“I’ve been the runaway bride,” she jokingly told Vogue in an interview published in October 2021. “Now that I’ve found him, I won’t let him go. I will race to greet him at the altar.”

Before Bryant popped the question, he took Chenoweth to visit several quintessential New York City sights including multiple Broadway theaters and dinner at the Rainbow Room. He went on to propose with a three-stone halo ring.

“My best friend and soulmate said ‘YES’ to me!” Bryant gushed to Vogue at the time. “Kristin is my world, my everything, and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with her.”