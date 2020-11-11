Quarantine troubles? Kristin Chenoweth revealed that in the beginning stages of the coronavirus pandemic shutdowns she feared her boyfriend, Josh Bryant, might end their relationship.

“I think I maybe had a crying moment,” Chenoweth, 52, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, November 11, reflecting on her freak-out. “And I said, ‘Are you ever going to? Are you going to break up with me?’ Because, you know, we were together 24/7.”

The Candy Land host noted that fear of the relationship ending came after seven weeks of quarantining with the guitarist in New York City.

“That is really a testament to our relationship,” she explained. “He just held my hand. I think I held his at different times, and we were there for each other. That’s really what it’s about.”

The Broadway star revealed that the pair have kept up with their date nights amid the pandemic, but they do look different.

“He’s a cook. I’m not. Let me repeat, I am not,” Chenoweth told Us while promoting her partnership with Kellogg’s crackers. “I know he loves to cook. We would do our grocery store runs in the middle of the night, so as to be safe, and he would get all the ingredients and he makes a great chicken pasta parmesan.”

The Pushing Daisies alum noted that she makes salad during their romantic meals, which means “opening up the bag and pouring into a bowl.”

The Holidate actress was first linked to Bryant in August 2018. Although they’ve gotten closer amid the pandemic, Chenoweth doesn’t know if they’ll ever get married.

“Golly. That’s a separate interview,” she joked. “Honestly, I’ve never really been that girl. I think I’m going to take life each day as it comes, especially now during this time.”

The couple are, however, gearing up for the holidays and hoping to make the most of the celebrations after a rough year.

“I don’t think any of us will disagree that 2020 has been not the best. But the good thing is that in my family, around the holidays, we don’t play around,” she explained. “When it comes to food, we eat. I personally am not a cook. I like things that come in packages.”

Chenoweth revealed that she is turning to Kellogg’s Do It Yuleself DIY recipes and ideas on how to make the holidays extra special … and super simple.

“I like to open and eat, OK. Open and eat. It’s a two-stop shop,” she said, noting that Kellogg’s crackers has created different cheeseboard how-tos for gatherings small and big. “Really, I’m just here to remind everybody about snacks!”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi