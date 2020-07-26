For someone who lives in the spotlight, Kristin Chenoweth lives a pretty normal day-to-day life.

After waking up, the Broadway legend, 52, starts her morning with a cup of coffee, she exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly, which is then followed by a workout with her boyfriend, Josh Bryant.

Since the start of the pandemic, the pair have been shacked up together — and it’s definitely had its pros.

“He’s made breakfast for me on multiple occasions,” the actress, who teamed up with Town House crackers, told Us in June. “The first seven weeks of quarantine, he was like, ‘Hey, you don’t really eat a lot on time.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah. I just kind of eat when I’m hungry. I eat breakfast, lunch and dinner.’”

The songstress and the guitarist — who have been together since 2018 — have been playing a lot of music together too, she said. But sometimes, they like having a moment to themselves. “It’s always nice to come back together and be like, ‘What are we having for dinner? Or you want to go for a walk?’” Chenoweth continued. “It’s important when you’re in quarantine to give people space, and I’m lucky that I can. He’s got a whole other bathroom and a bedroom.”

Still, she adds, “we’re actually having as much fun as you can have.”

Chenoweth is also grateful to have Bryant by her side even during hard times. The star has been grieving the deaths of a longtime best friend and her former Glee costar, Naya Rivera, who passed way in an accidental drowning earlier this month.

“He’s been actually a rock for me,” she said. “I’ve had some loss during this time, which I think is important to talk about … and he’s been there for me and he’s held my hand through that.”

Keep scrolling to see Chenoweth’s fun-filled day in action.