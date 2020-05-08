Kristin Chenoweth may be America’s sweetheart, but that doesn’t mean she can’t have a little fun with her boyfriend, Josh Bryant.

The Tony winner, 51, fielded questions about her ultra-private relationship with the guitarist during a virtual appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Thursday, May 7, including one about their time in the bedroom while quarantined amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“What was your reaction when everyone freaked out over your hot boyfriend on the Rosie [O’Donnell] livestream? And how has quarantine been for your sex life?” Andy Cohen asked.

Chenoweth immediately burst into laughter and pointed to her right, where Bryant was sitting off-camera.

“Let me start with the latter part. You know, a lady doesn’t speak on those such things, but it’s been great,” she said with a chuckle. “But it’s been great — don’t be confused!”

As for the first question, the former Wicked star responded, “It’s wonderful to have ladies — and men — writing in wanting my boyfriend, but you can’t have him! So, all you bitches, move back.”

While Chenoweth and Bryant started dating in 2018, their relationship attracted more attention in March after fans thirsted over the musician’s appearance on O’Donnell’s livestream benefitting The Actors Fund. He popped in front of the camera with the couple’s dog, Thunder, before the Broadway star sang her hit “Taylor the Latte Boy.”

Despite their hot-and-heavy romance, Chenoweth — who previously dated producer Dana Brunetti from 2013 to 2014 and was engaged to fellow stage actor Marc Kudisch from 1998 to 2001 — is in no rush to walk down the aisle with her beau.

“I don’t know if I need a ring,” she told Us Weekly exclusively at the Tony Awards in June 2019. “I just need the commitment, and I got that. Snap.”

