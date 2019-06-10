Setting it straight. Kristin Chenoweth said she doesn’t necessarily need to get married to boyfriend Josh Bryant to be happy.

“I don’t know if I need a ring,” Chenoweth, 50, exclusively told Us Weekly at the 73rd annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 9. “I just need the commitment, and I got that. Snap.”

The Glee alum, who was engaged to actor Marc Kudisch from 1998 to 2001, was first linked to Bryant, a guitarist for country band Backroad Anthem, in August 2018 when the couple were spotted walking and holding hands at Los Angeles International Airport. A month prior, Bryant shared a picture on Instagram of the Bewitched actress planting a kiss on the musician’s cheek. “We kinda like each other,” he captioned the photo.

Bryant was unable to walk alongside Chenoweth at Sunday’s Tony Awards due to a planned gig in Nashville that conflicted with the star-studded event. He did, however, wish her well on the big day.

“Sending my love,” the musician captioned a loving Instagram photo of the pair with a heart emoji, adding: “Wish I could be there tonight babe!”

At the Tonys, Chenoweth revealed to Us that the couple enjoy participating in normal activities together, which includes binge-watching some of their favorite shows.

“Well he’s a guitarist, so he plays … He’s got a gig tonight in Nashville. So date nights are usually spent watching Dr. Pimple Popper,” she noted to Us. “Or Fosse/Verdon. It’s one of the two.”

The former Wicked star hit the Tonys red carpet wearing a black minidress from Christian Siriano. She paired the look with rainbow-colored booties from Christian Louboutin. “Dear @thetonyawards, I missed you,” she captioned an Instagram on Sunday. “Last night felt like being back home. Let’s do this again next year?”

In 1999, Chenoweth won her first Tony for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical regarding her efforts as Sally in You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown. She scored her second Tony nomination in 2004 for Wicked and third nod in 2015 for On the Twentieth Century.

With reporting by Nicki Gostin

