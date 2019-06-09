Award Shows

Tony Awards 2019: Complete List of Winners and Nominees

The biggest night in theater has arrived. James Corden will soon take the stage to host the 73rd annual Tony Awards, where some of Broadway’s brightest stars will be recognized for their onstage achievements.

Productions such as Hadestown, which leads the pack with 14 nominations and Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations, which boasts 12 nods, are sure to have unforgettable nights.

Tootsie (11 nods), The Ferryman and To Kill a Mockingbird (nine each) follow closely behind.

Stage legends such as Rosemary Harris (My Fair Lady), Terrance McNally (Catch Me If You Can) and Dreamgirls orchestrator Harold Wheeler are among the night’s big VIPs, with all three taking home special Tony Lifetime Achievement Awards for 2019.

Nominations for the awards show were announced on April 30 by Gayle King, Tony winner/Chicago star Bebe Neuwirth and Tony nominee Brandon Victor Dixon of Hamilton.

The Tony Awards are set to air on CBS tonight at 8 p.m. ET.

Best Play 
Choir Boy 
The Ferryman 
Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus 
Ink 
What the Constitution Means to Me

Best Musical                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  

Ain’t Too Proud — The Life and Times of the Temptations

Beetlejuice 
Hadestown
 The Prom
 Tootsie

Best Revival of a Play 
Arthur Miller’s All My Sons 
The Boys in the Band 
Burn This 
Torch Song 
The Waverly Gallery

Best Revival of a Musical 
Kiss Me, Kate
 Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!

Best Book of a Musical 
Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations
 Beetlejuice
 Hadestown
 The Prom 
Tootsie

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre
Be More Chill 
Beetlejuice
 Hadestown
 The Prom 
To Kill a Mockingbird 
Tootsie

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
Paddy Considine, The Ferryman
 Bryan Cranston, Network 
Jeff Daniels, To Kill a Mockingbird
 Adam Driver, Burn This
Jeremy Pope, Choir Boy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
 Annette Bening, Arthur Miller’s All My Sons
Laura Donnelly, The Ferryman 
Elaine May, The Waverly Gallery
Janet McTeer, Bernhardt/Hamlet
 Laurie Metcalf, Hillary and Clinton
Heidi Schreck, What the Constitution Means to Me

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
Brooks Ashmanskas, The Prom 
Derrick Baskin, Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations
Alex Brightman, Beetlejuice 
Damon Daunno, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! 
Santino Fontana, Tootsie

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical 
Stephanie J. Block, The Cher Show
Caitlin Kinnunen, The Prom 
Beth Leavel, The Prom
Eva Noblezada, Hadestown
Kelli O’Hara, Kiss Me, Kate

James Corden and the Cast of Tootsie The Musical Complete List of Winners Tony Awards 2019
(L-R) Lilli Cooper, Santino Fontana, Sarah Stiles, Reg Rogers, James Corden, Julie Halston, Michael McGrath, John Behlmann and Andy Grotelueschen pose backstage at the hit musical based on the film “Tootsie: The Musical” on Broadway at The Marquis Theatre on June 6, 2019 in New York City. Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
Bertie Carvel, Ink 
Robin De Jesús, The Boys in the Band
Gideon Glick, To Kill a Mockingbird 
Brandon Uranowitz, Burn This 
Benjamin Walker, Arthur Miller’s All My Sons

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play 
Fionnula Flanagan, The Ferryman
Celia Keenan-Bolger, To Kill a Mockingbird 
Kristine Nielsen, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus 
Julie White, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus 
Ruth Wilson, King Lear

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical 
André De Shields, Hadestown
Andy Grotelueschen, Tootsie 
Patrick Page, Hadestown
Jeremy Pope, Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations
Ephraim Sykes, Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
Lilli Cooper, Tootsie 
Amber Gray, Hadestown 
Sarah Stiles, Tootsie
Ali Stroker, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!
Mary Testa, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!

Best Scenic Design of a Play 
Miriam Buether, To Kill a Mockingbird
Bunny Christie, Ink 
Rob Howell, The Ferryman 
Santo Loquasto, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus 
Jan Versweyveld, Network

Best Scenic Design of a Musical 
Robert Brill and Peter Nigrini, Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations 
Peter England, King Kong
Rachel Hauck, Hadestown 
Laura Jellinek, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! 
David Korins, Beetlejuice

Best Costume Design of a Play 
Rob Howell, The Ferryman 
Toni-Leslie James, Bernhardt/Hamlet
Clint Ramos, Torch Song 
Ann Roth, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus 
Ann Roth, To Kill a Mockingbird

Best Costume Design of a Musical 
Michael Krass, Hadestown 
William Ivey Long, Beetlejuice 
William Ivey Long, Tootsie
Bob Mackie, The Cher Show
Paul Tazewell, Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations

Best Lighting Design of a Play
Neil Austin, Ink 
Jules Fisher + Peggy Eisenhauer, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus 
Peter Mumford, The Ferryman 
Jennifer Tipton, To Kill a Mockingbird 
Jan Versweyveld and Tal Yarden, Network

Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Kevin Adams, The Cher Show
Howell Binkley, Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations
Bradley King, Hadestown
Peter Mumford, King Kong 
Kenneth Posner and Peter Nigrini, Beetlejuice

Hadestown Cast Complete List of Winners Tony Awards 2019
Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada, Andre de Shields, Patrick Page, Amber Gray, David Neumann, Anais Mitchell and Rachel Chavkin with the cast during the Broadway Press Performance Preview of “Hadestown” at the Walter Kerr Theatre on March 18, 2019 in New York City. Walter McBride/Getty Images

Best Sound Design of a Play 
Adam Cork, Ink 
Scott Lehrer, To Kill a Mockingbird 
Fitz Patton, Choir Boy 
Nick Powell, The Ferryman
Eric Sleichim, Network

Best Sound Design of a Musical 
Peter Hylenski, Beetlejuice
Peter Hylenski, King Kong 
Steve Canyon Kennedy, Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations 
Drew Levy, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!
Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz, Hadestown

Best Direction of a Play
Rupert Goold, Ink 
Sam Mendes, The Ferryman 
Bartlett Sher, To Kill a Mockingbird 
Ivo van Hove, Network 
George C. Wolfe, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus

Best Direction of a Musical
Rachel Chavkin, Hadestown
Scott Ellis, Tootsie 
Daniel Fish, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!
Des McAnuff, Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations 
Casey Nicholaw, The Prom

Best Choreography 
Camille A. Brown, Choir Boy 
Warren Carlyle, Kiss Me, Kate 
Denis Jones, Tootsie
David Neumann, Hadestown 
Sergio Trujillo, Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations

Best Orchestrations 
Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose, Hadestown 
Simon Hale, Tootsie
Larry Hochman, Kiss Me, Kate 
Daniel Kluger, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! 
Harold Wheeler, Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations

Special Tony Awards for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre 
Rosemary Harris
Terrence McNally
Harold Wheeler

Special Tony Awards
Marin Mazzie
Sonny Tilders and Creature Technology Company
Jason Michael Webb

Regional Theatre Tony Award 
TheatreWorks Silicon Valley
Palo Alto, CA

Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award 
Judith Light

Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre
Broadway Inspirational Voices – Michael McElroy, Founder
Peter Entin
FDNY Engine 54, Ladder 4, Battalion 9
Joseph Blakely Forbes

