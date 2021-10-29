A beautiful bauble! Kristin Chenoweth is officially a bride-to-be — and she has quite the blinding bauble to prove it.

The 53-year-old singer got engaged to her boyfriend of nearly three years, Josh Bryant, on Wednesday, October 27, Us Weekly can confirm. And while she kept the exciting news on the down low for the first few days, Chenoweth decided to show off her rock by the time Friday rolled around.

“Guess you’re stuck with me now, @joshbguitar. I love you and I’m never letting you go. A million times yes!!! 💍🤵‍♂️👰‍♀️💖 ,” she captioned her Instagram post. While there’s plenty to obsess about in the accompanying images (read: the sweet selfie, red roses, ear-to-ear smiles), Us Weekly’s Stylish couldn’t help but zoom in on The Voice mentor’s stunning sparkler, which was designed by Bruce G. Weber, a jeweler based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

According to Kathryn Money from Brilliant Earth, the rock “appears to feature 1.5 carat oval accent diamonds framing a 2 to 2.5 carat center oval diamond.” Add the pavé halos into the mix, and the ring likely has a total weight of 5.5 carats. As for the price? “Depending on the quality and specific characteristics of the center and side stones, we estimate the cost of the ring between approximately $50,000 and $75,000,” Money added.

The stunner didn’t just grab Stylish’s attention. Chenoweth’s fans couldn’t get over her new bling. “That rock is bigger than her,” one follower wrote, while another added, “Omg yayyy! You are going to be the world’s most stunning bride.”

Chenoweth and Bryant rode out the COVID-19 quarantine together, but it wasn’t without some tears. In the beginning, the Wicked star feared their relationship may not last. “I think I maybe had a crying moment,” Chenoweth told Us in November 2020. “And I said, ‘Are you ever going to? Are you going to break up with me?’ Because, you know, we were together 24/7.”

It’s been a rollercoaster, to say the least. A year prior, Chenoweth felt no rush to get engaged. “I don’t know if I need a ring,” Chenoweth told Us at the 73rd annual Tony Awards in June 2019. “I just need the commitment, and I got that. Snap.”

The actress was first linked to Bryant in August 2018, when the pair were spotted holding hands at Los Angeles International Airport. They met two years prior, at Chenoweth’s niece’s wedding, in which Bryant’s band was booked to perform.

Chenoweth was previously engaged to Broadway performer Marc Kudisch, from 1998 to 2001.