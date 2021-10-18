What a rock! Travis Barker proposed to Kourtney Kardashian on Sunday, October 17, and the massive engagement ring has Us speechless.

The 45-year-old Blink 182 drummer set quite the scene on the Montecito, California beach before he popped the question. And while the hundreds of red roses were a sight for a sore eyes, it was the absolutely stunning oval-shaped diamond that was the undeniable star of the show.

After all, with an estimated 15 carats, it’s safe to say that the bling is simply beautiful. While it’s difficult to evaluate cut, color and clarity without a close-up, high quality image, Mike Fried, the CEO of The Diamond Pro, estimates the “value to be a cool $1 million.”

“The oval shape offers an elongated look and with such a thin band, the sheer size of the diamond is highlighted,” he told Us. “Her ring looks to be made of white gold or platinum and appears to be a pavé or hidden halo setting.”

The sparkle was the perfect accessory to the 42-year-old Poosh founder’s all-black, rocker-chic ensemble. For the big moment, she stunned in a monochromatic outfit. Barker, for his part, donned a black and white striped shirt and black jeans.

The duo has quite the reputation for packing on the PDA and the evening of their engagement was no exception. Both of their families came together for a dinner after the fact — and there was no shortage of make out sessions. Just look to social media for proof!

Kim Kardashian, who affectionately referred to the couple as Kravis, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Simon Huck all took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes snaps of the hot and heavy couple.

The wellness guru even shared a picture from the beach proposal to her own page. “Forever,” she captioned the photo. Travis quickly echoed her sentiment in the comments section, adding an infinity emoji.

While social media is giving Us plenty to obsess about at the current moment, fans can expect to see the whole thing play out in full on the Kardashians’ upcoming show.

“The engagement was filmed for the new Hulu series, it’s going to look amazing,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly about the proposal. “Travis spent forever getting the details right. Kourtney was very surprised at the timing. They both have talked about their wedding and engagement before but Kourtney was very surprised.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and the drummer were first linked in late 2020. After confirming their relationship in January, they’ve been heating up red carpets and the ‘gram on repeat.

While the in-love couple enjoys spending quality time together, they also prioritize their families. “They have big modern families [and they] both are dedicated to their kids. They come from these modern families with modern relationships,” an insider told Us in February.

Kourtney shares children Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6, with ex Scott Disick. Travis shares children Alabama, 15, and Landon, 17, with ex Shanna Moakler. This is Kourtney’s first engagement. Travis was married to Moakler from 2004 to 2008 and Melissa Kennedy from 2001 to 2002.