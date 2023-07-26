Kristin Chenoweth and Josh Bryant’s romance started as a meet-cute before it blossomed into happily ever after.

Chenoweth met Bryant for the first time while attending her niece’s wedding in 2016. Bryant was performing at the nuptials with his band Backroad Anthem. While Chenoweth and Bryant noticed each other at the event, nothing romantic occurred since the pair were seeing other people at the time.

However, Chenoweth became friends with the musician and decided to connect with him online. Two years later, fate decided to step in when Chenoweth’s nephew got married and booked the same band for his big day.

“We had kind of become online friends. I just got to know the whole band because, you know, that’s my people — my tribe,” Chenoweth confessed during a November 2021 appearance on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show. “And we became friends so by the time we met at that second wedding is when sparks flew.”

Keep scrolling to see Chenoweth and Bryant’s relationship timeline:

August 2018

Chenoweth and Bryant began their whirlwind romance two years after their initial meet-cute.

March 2020

Two years into their relationship, the couple decided to quarantine together amid the COVID-19 pandemic. As Chenoweth and Bryant were cohabitating, they filmed TikTok videos together to pass the time.

October 2021

After three years of dating, Bryant popped the question. “Guess you’re stuck with me now, @joshbguitar,” Chenoweth penned via Instagram. “I love you and I’m never letting you go. A million times yes!!! 💍‍♂️👰‍♀️💖.”

July 2022

During an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan, Chenoweth explained she and Bryant had been trying to plan their wedding but their busy careers and the pandemic were getting in the way.

“We’ve talked about like, ‘Just go off and do it’ — I know that, but my mother is like, ‘If you do that to me … don’t do that to the family,'” the Tony winner said at the time. “So, we’re going to do a small thing and just have our closest [loved ones].”

April 2023

Nearly one year later, Chenoweth revealed to Entertainment Tonight that she and Bryant’s plans were still “going” but they were struggling over logistics due to her “really big family.”

“When people tell us to just do family, we’re like, ‘It’s gonna be big,'” she said.

July 2023

Chenoweth and Bryant enjoyed a date night on Broadway. “You have three weeks left to see @paradebway ! @michaelarden you are a genius,” she captioned a selfie of the twosome holding their playbills. “The cast led by @bensplatt & @micaela_diamond, the musicians, the crew! Bravo!”