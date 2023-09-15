Sometimes falling in love onstage can lead to an epic offstage romance — just ask Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson, who met during a production of Once on This Island.

“Les was responsible for helping me figure out all of my blocking,” Robinson told Broadway.com in October 2018, explaining that she was asked to join the production weeks before opening night. “It was not a romantic thing at first. It was really just a human connection, like, ‘Wow, I need to be around this person all the time.’ We stayed in touch after the show and started dating pretty soon afterward.”

A shared love of the stage also helped bring Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick together. The couple met in November 1991 after Broderick got involved with the Naked Angels Theater Company, which Parker’s brothers Pippin and Toby helped start.

“I’m so nervous acting opposite him,” the Sex and the City star told the Los Angeles Times ahead of the show’s debut. “I don’t know how we’re going to manage this without laughing hysterically at each other. We do not discuss it. I don’t even want to rehearse — I’m going to go on stage with a big blinder on my head — I don’t know what I’m thinking.”

Keep scrolling to see more of Broadway’s most iconic couples: